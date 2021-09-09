The Royal Air Force’s next-generation remote-controlled aircraft





The airfield was selected as the home of the Protector International Training Center as part of a 94 million investment in infrastructure upgrades to accommodate the aircraft prior to service in 2024.

The UK has ordered 16 Protector aircraft from General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI), all of which will be based at RAF Waddington, RAF’s ISTAR hub.

Speaking at RAF Waddington, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Today marks a major milestone for the Protector program, bringing RAF one step closer to providing the best of this world.

This 94 million investment positions RAF Waddingtons as the UK’s ISTAR hub, enabling our Protector fleet to operate safely and effectively for years to come.

A key feature of the investment in RAF Waddington is the development of a new campus that will house the Protector International Training Centre. Accommodating synthetic training systems for aircraft, the center enables crews of RAF and international partners to perform critical training. The amount of training in a safe environment that will be linked to future defense group training environments under the British Gladiator Program.

The new campus will support many jobs in the area, and contracts will be signed in the coming months for infrastructure improvements. The campus has new single living quarters for the Protector ground crew, hangars, office facilities, a new road to the Protector area of ​​RAF Waddington, and a new taxiway. SkyGuardian aircraft operating from Lincolnshire Station this summer made several sorties demonstrating impressive capabilities while providing valuable information to RAF Waddington staff preparing aircraft for permanent arrival in 2024. SkyGuardian will be known as the Protector when entering the RAF. service.

Today’s investment is a significant step in the development of innovative detection and avoidance technology, and the Protector is the world’s first Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) remotely piloted aircraft system, enabling safe flight in undivided airspace. Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) capabilities.

Investments in the UKs Protector program and RAF Waddington are part of a commitment outlined in a Defense Command document to ensure that the RAF is prepared for future threats. This was further reinforced by an increase of $24 billion in defense spending over the next four years, announced by the Prime Minister in November last year.

Air Force Chief of Staff Sir Mike Wigston said:

The Protector aircraft is a huge leap forward in performance and autonomous technology. Delivering critical surveillance and precision strikes to protect Britain and its allies, it can fly for 40 hours anywhere in the world.

As a major customer of this aircraft, I am delighted that the RAF is once again at the forefront of airpower innovation.

SkyGuardians’ visit to the UK also allowed employees to refine their requirements to fully integrate Protector operations in Waddington, where they can deploy aircraft whenever and wherever they need it.

Protector can perform missions of up to 40 hours and fly over unseparated civilian airspace, giving you the flexibility to respond quickly and provide a range of military missions and support to civilian authorities, including search and rescue.

While in the UK, pilots from GA-ASI have operated the aircraft. They plan to participate in Joint Warrior, a large-scale multinational military exercise at the end of this month.

The UK Protector program includes 12 UK industry partners and brings together the world’s leading technology and service providers to work with GA-ASI, with 400 million people reinvested in UK industry to support more than 200 UK jobs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/rafs-next-generation-remotely-piloted-aircraft-takes-to-uk-skies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos