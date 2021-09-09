First thing: Health experts warn of rising Covid rates among American schoolchildren | US News





While many parents might be relieved to send their children to school this week, health experts are highlighting a disturbing trend: Hundreds of thousands of them are testing positive for Covid.

Childhood cases increased 10% in two weeks, with more than 250,000 new infections during the last week of August, said the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). This is the highest infection rate among children since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 750,000 children tested positive between Aug. 5 and Sept. 2, the AAP said. During the same period, 54,859 children were admitted to hospitals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

How worried should we be? While the cases are statistically high, at least 444 children have died since the start of the pandemic, out of 5 million positive cases in children, which represents a very low death rate of 0.0088%.

Why is this happening now? The increase is believed to be due to the spread of the Delta variant of the virus CDC figures show a five-fold increase in child hospitalization rates after the Delta variant began to spread in the United States.

Do vaccines help? Hospitalization was 10 times higher in unvaccinated children than in vaccinated children, according to the report. Here in the United States, children 12 years of age or older are eligible for vaccination.

Biden asks Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway to quit military academy boards The White House asks Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway to quit military academy boards

Joe Biden has asked Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway to step down from military service academies boards or be fired, the White House has confirmed.

When asked about a journalist’s claims on Wednesday night, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said: which align with your values. And so yes, this is a request that has been made.

Spicer, a former White House press secretary, and Conway, a former adviser, are two of 11 people appointed by Trump who have been asked to resign.

What are Advisory Boards? The councils provide a non-binding service providing advice on a range of issues including morale and discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, tax matters, and academic methods.

How political is this decision? Psaki told the media: The presidential qualification requirements are not your party registration, they are whether you are qualified to serve and whether you are aligned with the values ​​of this administration.

What was Spicer and Conway’s reaction? Spicer spoke to Psaki directly on his show on the right-wing Newsmax, saying: Do you ever dare to downplay or question my service to this nation, do you get that? Meanwhile, Conway posted a letter in which she criticized Bidens’ performance in power and said: I’m not resigning, but you should.

Trump White House tried to downplay the injuries to the United States in an Iranian attack, a former official said. Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Qassem Suleimani in January last year in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Saeedi / Getty Images

Donald Trumps at the White House has called on the Pentagon to downplay and delay reports of brain damage suffered by US troops in an Iranian missile attack on Iraq last year, a former spokesperson says of the defense.

Alyssa Farah said she pushed back pressure from the White House, which came after Trump first claimed there had been no casualties, then called the injuries a headache and not very serious.

More than 100 American soldiers were eventually diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries in the missile attack on two bases in Iraq housing American troops on January 8, 2020, launched by Tehran in retaliation for the American drone murder of General of the United States. guardians of the revolution Qassem Suleimani five days earlier.

What is traumatic brain injury? The term covers a range of symptoms that range from headaches and nausea to seizures, unusual behavior and even coma.

The assassination of Suleimani, as his car left Baghdad airport upon arrival in Iraq on January 3, 2020, was highly controversial. The UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings at the time, Agnes Callamard, called it an unlawful killing because Washington had not provided sufficient evidence of an imminent threat from Suleimani.

In other news A parade of paramilitary and public security forces is held in Pyongyang to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of North Korea. Photo: KCNA VIA KNS / AFP / Getty Images State of the day: The richest 1% of Americans are responsible for more than $ 160 billion in lost tax revenue each year A Treasury report says the top 1% of Americans wealthier people are responsible for almost a third of the tax gap. Photograph: Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

A US Treasury report found that the richest Americans are responsible for 28% of what’s known as the tax gap, the difference between taxes owed and taxes collected. This lag, worth $ 600 billion a year, $ 160 billion of the richest 1% would represent a loss of income of $ 7 billion over the next decade, the Treasury said. According to the report, the richest 5% of U.S. taxpayers account for more than 50% of lost tax revenue each year. For the richest 20%, the figure is 77.1%.

Don’t Miss This: I Want To Show Intimacy Between Men How Murray Bartlett Became A Star At 50 Tim Schirmang

Following his landmark role on the critically acclaimed HBO show The White Lotus, Murray Bartlett talks to Chris Godfrey about being a pleasure to people and the importance of showing love and intimacy between men at home. ‘screen. I hope we see more freedom of speech this way, he says. The 50-year-old actor, who you might recognize in the soap operas All My Children and Guiding Light or perhaps as a guest star on Sex and the City, is set to star in another HBO drama, The Last of Us. , based on the critically acclaimed and hugely successful video game.

Climate balance: World’s largest machine to capture carbon from the air ignited in Iceland The world’s largest machine to capture carbon has been ignited in Iceland. Photograph: Melanie Stetson Freeman / Christian Science Monitor / Getty Images

The world’s largest factory designed to suck carbon dioxide from the air and turn it into rock is operational. The factory named Orca from the Icelandic word orka, which means energy, consists of four units, each made up of two metal boxes that resemble shipping containers. When operating at full capacity, the plant will remove 4,000 tonnes of CO2 from the air each year, according to its owners. That’s not much, especially given the $ 10-15 million construction cost, but this type of technology is still in its infancy and could eventually become a major tool in the fight against the climate crisis. .

Last thing: they roamed the city where the bears are settling in the evacuated South Lake Tahoe. About 22,000 people were forced to flee the resort town of South Lake Tahoe and surrounding areas last month as the Caldor fire roared towards it. Photograph: Jae C Hong / AP

The bears took the initiative to patrol southern California’s Lake Tahoe after 22,000 residents were evacuated from the areas due to the raging fire in Caldor. With the residents missing, the garbage service suspended last week, and the fire burning in their habitat, bears have dug through beach resort trash cans and broken into homes in search of food. They’re getting ready for winter so they’re trying to stock up on calories, said Eric Palmberg, public information officer in the sheriff’s office.

