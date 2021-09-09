British Scientist Wins 2.2 Million Prizes for Advancement in DNA Reading Technology | science





Two British researchers won the most lucrative award in science for their study that dramatically improved the speed and cut costs of reading DNA, the molecular guide of life.

Sir Shankar Balasubramanian and University of Cambridge professor David Klenerman share a $3 million ($2.2 million) breakthrough in life sciences prize money with Pascal Mayer, founder of Alphanosos, a French company that has created the next generation of genome sequencing. NGS.

This technology has changed biology and medicine by allowing researchers to read the human genome a million times faster and at a fraction of the cost of earlier approaches. It took scientists 10 years and $3 billion to read the first human genome, but today’s high-end machines can do the job in an hour for $1,000.

This award goes to a handful of people, but I am delighted on behalf of the many who have contributed to it, said Balasbramanian, who was in London for a family party and was in London when he heard that he had won the award. It was amazing. Suddenly I got a call.

Armed with NGS, researchers can look beyond the genome of a species to look at variations in an individual’s genetic makeup, and then discover how sometimes subtle differences in DNA can affect human biology and disease development.

In the epidemic, scientists have used NGS to read and share the genetic code of coronavirus, an important step towards developing diagnostic tests and vaccines. Since then, it has been used to monitor the emergence of a problematic strain worldwide.

This had a much bigger impact than we imagined when we brainstormed, Klenerman said. We didn’t expect it to be such a dominant technology.

With the support of Silicon Valley heads such as Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin and Yuri Milner, the Breakthrough Foundation’s award aspires to become the Oscars of Science. Winners are invited to a splendid, star-filled event in California, this year’s event postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.

Katalin Karik Photo: Csilla Cseke / EPA

The foundation announced Thursday a series of awards worth $15.75 million, including two additional life science awards. One pays tribute to the groundbreaking work of Professor Katalin Karik of BioNTech and Dr. Drew Weissman of the University of Pennsylvania, which made Pfizer/BioNtech and NIH/Modena covid vaccines possible. The third Life Sciences Award went to Professor Jeffery Kelly of the Scripps Research Institute for his discovery of the mechanism of degenerative diseases affecting the heart and nervous system.

Karik grew up in Kisjszlls, Hungary. There, her family lived in a solitary cell with a reed roof, running water, refrigerators, and televisions. At 14, she placed third in a national biology contest and earned her PhD with money sewn onto her daughter’s teddy bear to sell tea on the black market and relocate her family to the United States.

Her early career did not go smoothly. She started postdoctoral studies at Temple University, but fell out of touch with her boss, who tried to cancel her visa. At the University of Pennsylvania, she continued her research on the mRNA molecular cells use to make proteins, but struggled with the question of how to smuggle new mRNA into cells without triggering an immune response. In 1995, she was diagnosed with cancer and in the same week received an ultimatum to abandon or demote mRNA research. she was relegated Two years later, she met Weissman, and together they found a way to modify mRNA to counteract the immune response. The resulting patent was acquired by BioNTech and Moderna and underpins the highly successful Covid vaccine. She said that my simple life would not change, sharing the $3 million prize. I couldn’t imagine going to the grocery store in a Lamborghini. She plans to use the prize money to start a company that treats neurodegenerative diseases.

When Klenerman met a Balasbramanian in Cambridge, he used sophisticated laser equipment to image individual molecules. The two were working on a protein involved in DNA replication when they realized that imaging could read billions of DNA strands at once. The couple founded a company called Solexa and released the first commercial sequencer in 2006 with a technology developed by Mayer. Solexa was later acquired by the American company Illumina, which now dominates the DNA sequencing market.

Klenerman is concerned that UK funders are no longer fully supporting basic science. Our concern is that the research committee is funding a smaller number of curiosity-driven projects, and we won’t get these breakthroughs as a result, he said.

Other awards included a prize in mathematics for what the committee called a monumental work on an object known as a holonomic D-module, and a prize in basic physics for the development of an optical grating clock. These are so accurate that they take less than a second to work for 15 billion years, longer than the age of the universe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/sep/09/uk-scientists-win-22m-breakthrough-prize-for-dna-reading-advances The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos