Execution in Texas delayed by US Supreme Court





Ramirez’s attorney Seth Kretzer had argued that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice violated the First Amendment rights of death row inmates to practice their religion by denying his request to have his pastor touch him and say prayers during of its execution. He called the ban on vocal order prayer a spiritual gagging.

He is hostile to religion, refusing religious exercise at the precise moment when it is most needed: when someone moves from this life to the next, Kretzer said in court documents.

The lower courts of appeal had rejected Ramirez’s argument.

Ramirez, 37, is the latest clash between death row inmates and prison authorities in Texas and other states over the presence of spiritual advisers in the death chamber.

In recent years, the Supreme Court has granted stays of several executions in Texas and Alabama due to the presence of clergy or spiritual advisers in the death chamber. The only stays of execution granted by the Supreme Court in recent years were related to problems of religious practice or discrimination.

In April, the Texas prison system overturned a two-year ban on allowing spiritual counselors in the death chamber. The ban came after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019 arrested the execution of another Texas inmate who argued that his religious freedom was being violated because his Buddhist spiritual advisor was not allowed to go there. ‘to accompany.

Texas previously allowed clergy employed by the state to accompany inmates to the bedroom, but its prison staff included only Christian and Muslim clerics. The new policy allows an inmate-approved spiritual advisor to be in the room, but the two cannot have any contact and vocal prayers during execution are not allowed.

Texas prison officials say direct contact poses a safety risk and vocal prayer could be disruptive and would work against maintaining an orderly process. Aside from some prison officials, a final statement from inmates, and a doctor who announces the time of death, no one else usually speaks up during an execution.

Dana Moore, Ramirez’s spiritual advisor for the past four years, said the request to let him touch Ramirez was to let the inmate practice his Christian faith and treat him with some dignity.

Moore and Kretzer say the laying on of hands is a symbolic act in which religious leaders lay hands on someone in order to offer comfort during prayer or to confer a spiritual blessing at the time of someone’s death. .

John’s conviction was not death and you cannot have meaningful contact, said Moore, who is a pastor at Second Baptist Church in Corpus Christi. He is paying for his crime. I guess the question that would arise, isn’t that enough?

But Mark Skurka, the senior prosecutor in Ramirez’s 2008 trial, said he believed a death row inmate should have a spiritual advisor at the time of execution, but that there should be limitations based on security concerns.

Pablo Castro didn’t have someone pray for him because this guy stabbed him 29 times. Pablo Castro was not given such niceties and things like the presence of a clergyman, said Skurka, now retired after later serving as a Nueces County prosecutor.

Castro, who had nine children, had worked in the convenience store for more than a decade when he was killed.

He was a good guy. He was helping people in the neighborhood. Everyone loved him, Skurka said.

Two women who participated in the robberies and were convicted of lesser charges are still in jail.

Six more executions are slated for later this year in Texas, the nation’s highest death penalty state.

