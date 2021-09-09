Confused Britain’s reaction criticizes Afghan babies waiting for milk and refusing to donate | global development





The government’s response to families evacuated from Afghanistan to the UK has been chaotic and uncoordinated, hampering volunteer efforts to help, the charity said.

A hotel quarantined with their families after 50 babies escaped the Taliban, they said, had no formula. At other hotels, they were turned down by managers who had no staff to distribute clothing, toiletries and diapers donated by the general public.

There have already been reports of Afghan families stealing diapers and other essentials due to lack of government support.

Charitable and volunteer organizations are part of the Voluntary and Community Sector Emergencies Partnership (VCSEP), which has sought help from the Ministry of Home Affairs for those evacuated from Kabul.

Last week, the government said more than 10,000 Afghan people, including thousands of children, were in quarantine hotels after the largest evacuation in living memory. According to the VCSEP, they are currently moving to at least 70 bridging hotels or other accommodations.

Laurence Smith, founder of the Lewisham Donation Hub, said she has been working around the clock over the past 10 days as part of a nationwide response to deliver goods around Heathrow and Luton airports and to hotels in London. He said: No logistics, no information sharing. It’s confusing. People in the hotel need real help, but the hotel manager says: Helped, but no one to sort it out and take it to the room.

The Smith Volunteer Group, which operates from office space donated by the Lewisham City Council, has an official list of quarantine or bridging hotels, the number of families inside, and everyone working blind, regardless of gender or age, he said. Many Afghans have had to throw away everything they owned, including clothing.

Last weekend, Smith received an urgent request from disaster response charity Re:Act to deliver formula to a hotel with 50 babies. He found enough milk for half that number and delivered it that same evening.

Smith must have a coordinated response from the government and record when people come in. We have failed Afghanistan in our homeland and it is a shame to have them fail again.

We’re running blinds and people go blind again when people move from quarantine hotels.

Herb and 34 volunteers provided supplies for babies and children. Sophie Livingstone, head of Little Village, which provides diapers and clothing to children under the age of five isolated in a London hotel, said: It didn’t exist.

Robyn Knox, Interim Director of VCSEP, said: It’s a very confusing situation. We are working with the Department of Home Affairs process to address this so that the Lewisham Donation Hub and others who may be involved in that gap have accurate information about their needs.

It’s not clear how the process should work and how other organizations might connect to it.

Knox said the response was hampered by a very limited understanding of the needs inside the hotel. She called for better plans for the bridging hotel.

Re:Act’s Molly Mactaggart said: There are many things to consider. There are many people who do not speak the language. People are moving from quarantine hotels to bridging hotels. It’s hard, but everyone is doing their best.

Greenwich City Councilmember Mariam Lolavar volunteers at a hotel in the borough. She said the form roamed the room, but there were no sanitary supplies and baby milk. Women were too embarrassed to ask a male translator. There were mothers who were suffering because their milk was dry and they had to feed their children. I had to stock up on formulas.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Lolavar said: Priti Patel came home after dropping culturally appropriate food at a local hotel for a pregnant Afghan woman who had not eaten properly for four days. Why am I doing your job for you? I’m tired, our volunteers are tired, and so are the staff of the Royal Borough of Greenwich. All of this because you are filling the void in your completely shabby and crude offer to the people you promise to offer in this country.

Karim Sharin of the London Afghanistan Association said: We are taking requests for diapers and toiletries. People do not know their immigration status. The lack of information and lack of clarity about these people is very worrisome.

An Interior Ministry spokeswoman said the government is urgently working to ensure that the thousands of Afghans who have fled to the UK under exceptional circumstances receive the support they need to rebuild their lives, find work, get an education and integrate into their communities. The spokesperson said: We work closely with local authorities and charities across the UK to ensure we can provide suitable accommodation and support for those seeking asylum or resettlement in the UK.

We owe a lot to the people who have worked with the British Army and the British Government over the past 20 years. The UK will do the right thing with those who did the right thing through us.

