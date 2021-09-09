COVID-19: Are we back to normal? What UK Travel Data Shows | UK News





With the lockdown over and the kids going back to school, it feels like things are back to normal in most parts of the UK.

However, usage for most forms of travel is still below pre-pandemic levels, according to an analysis of data from the Department of Transportation by Sky News.

Travel by National Rail service and London Underground in the first week of September was only about 55% of pre-COVID-19 baselines.

Meanwhile, the number of bus trips was about two-thirds as in the reference period before the pandemic.

Car travel is the only mode that has almost returned to normal, but data from TomTom shows that traffic in the city is still less than it was before the pandemic.

At the beginning of September, congestion in the UK’s six largest cities was 9-25% below the 2019 average.

Are you open to business as usual?

These trends suggest that companies are still not operating the way they did before the pandemic.

Data from the Center for Cities shows that most urban workers are still working from home. Even in Brighton, the busiest city in the analysis, activity is still less than half of what it was pre-pandemic.

The number of the six largest cities in the UK is much lower. In Glasgow, only 1 in 10 urban workers returned to the office at the end of August.

Valentine Quinio, an analyst at the Center for Cities, says one reason for the high car usage may be because people do different types of travel.

“Our data shows that people are very likely to choose to drive for leisure travel because they travel for leisure, but not for work,” she said.

Data backs this up. According to Google’s Mobility Report, which aggregates anonymous data from user location histories, workplace visits in early September were only about two-thirds of pre-epidemic levels.

In comparison, travel to retail and recreational venues has increased steadily since early June and is now almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

Can things get back to normal?

It’s unclear how much activity in the city center will resume as schools reopen, or if the pandemic will cause a permanent shift to remote work.

Studies show that most people cannot work from home. According to the Center for Cities, 43% of jobs can be done remotely in cities like Cambridge, but only 1 in 5 jobs can be done in Plymouth.

Quinio says most anecdotal evidence points to future hybrid working models.

“No city has the majority of potential remote workers,” she says. “So change is likely, but it will be smaller than many expect.”

