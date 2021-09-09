Microsoft gives up on predicting when its US offices will fully reopen





Microsoft is suspending plans to fully reopen its US offices next month. The software giant had planned to reopen its headquarters on October 4, but continued uncertainty from COVID-19 and the spike in cases forced the company to delay its return to the office. However, Microsoft is not providing a new date for employees.

Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we have decided not to attempt to schedule a new date for a full reopening of our work sites in the United States in favor of opening work sites in the United States. as soon as we were able to do it safely based on public health guidelines, says Jared Spataro, Microsoft’s vice president of modern work.

This latest delay follows a number of postponements this year to fully reopen Microsoft’s offices. A limited reopening began in March, with initial plans to fully open by July. It was pushed back to September, then October, and it is now being delayed indefinitely.

The evolutionary variant of Delta forces many of us to adjust plans for reopening construction sites, explains Spataro. It’s a stark reminder that this is the new normal. Our ability to come together will fluctuate.

Microsoft’s delayed reopening comes as the company shares more data on hybrid work and its efforts to modernize Office and Microsoft Teams for this new standard. Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is calling it the Big Shift, as companies rethink cultures, company values, and the way employees work every day.

According to data from LinkedIn and Glint, 87% of people would prefer to stay away at least half the time, suggesting that employers will need to adapt quickly to the idea of ​​hybrid work. Great Reshuffle terminology also works well to describe Microsoft’s predictions in July that 41% of the global workforce would likely consider leaving their current employer within the next year.

