Britain Says It Will Be Ready To Launch Drone Attacks In Afghanistan Wallace | defense policy





Britain could prepare for a lethal drone strike if the Taliban fails to stop international terrorism taking place in Afghanistan, Britain said Tuesday.

Ben Wallace was speaking in Lincolnshire demonstrating a 16m prototype of the remote-controlled protector, one of the first large drone flights capable of carrying missiles in the UK.

When asked if he was ready to consider drone strikes in Afghanistan, Wallace said:

Talks of using drones against terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan have risen since a chaotic evacuation last month, leaving hundreds of Westerners and thousands of Afghans stranded in Afghanistan.

Emergency airlifts organized by Qatar finally resumed on Thursday. Thirteen Britons were one of about 150 Westerners to evacuate to the capital, Doha, for the first time since the US left Kabuls Airport last month and handed it over to the Taliban.

But many others remain in this country. An auto mechanic from Walthamstow, East London, who has lived in England for 18 years, told The Guardian: I was afraid to go out and complained of the lack of help he had received from British authorities. Unable to fly from Kabul, he said he has been unable to cross the Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan borders using a British passport in the past few days.

A new vote in Parliament is usually required for Britain to rejoin combat operations in Afghanistan. However, Wallace also hinted at using drones in situations that could allow for military action for self-defense, although such a deployment could be controversial.

The Cabinet Minister said: One of the options is to deploy anywhere in the world where there is an imminent threat to lives, the lives of the British or our allies, and where action can be taken in accordance with international law.

Last month, the United States launched drone strikes on what it said was a terrorist target in Kabul. However, the Ministry of Defense is now investigating what happened following reports from the Afghan capital that 10 families, including 7 children, died in a tragic mistake.

Critics say the use of drone technology increases ethical concerns. Drone Wars UK’s Chris Cole said the UK is getting new drones so it can continue to intervene militarily abroad without the risk of deploying troops on the ground. But he added that the apparent family killings in Kabul have shown that such interventions greatly increase the risk of innocent people on the earth.

The UK has ordered 16 protector drones at a cost of 260m by 2023 or 2024 to upgrade nine existing Reaper drones currently deployed against the Islamic State (IS) in Iraq and Syria.

With a capacity of 16 missiles, the Protector has an armed range of 1,250 miles, twice that of the Reaper. They perform missions lasting up to 40 hours, roam the air in search of potential targets, and can fly miles from the battlefield at RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire.

Wallace refrained from commenting on Afghanistan, saying, despite the attacks, that al-Qaeda does not believe there is a short-term international threat of terrorism that could emerge in a country that was on the verge of 9/11. It is organized by the domestic IS group.

But he said Islamic terrorist groups around the world, whether al-Shabab and Boko Haram in Africa, or ISIS affiliates in other parts of the world, are drawing their inspiration from what they see in Afghanistan. Increase.

Protectors can fly over the UK by sharing civilian airspace, so prototypes can be tested at RAF Waddington starting earlier this month. But the Pentagon chief said they would be used primarily for military purposes and were too expensive to monitor the movement of migrants through the strait.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/09/uk-would-be-prepared-to-launch-afghanistan-drone-strikes-says-wallace The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos