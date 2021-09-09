Amazon offers to pay tuition for most American workers





Starting in January, Amazon will pay for tuition, fees, and books for the warehouse, transportation, and other hourly employees who wish to pursue bachelor’s studies for the first time. It will also begin to cover high school diploma programs, GED certifications, and English as a Second Language (ESL) for employees.

Amazon employees who have been with the company for at least 90 days can use the benefit, and employees must continue to work part-time or full-time at Amazon while taking courses. Employees of Whole Foods, owned by Amazon, are not eligible.

Amazon has not offered to cover licensing programs for its workers in the past, but has an existing employee benefit that covers tuition for associate degrees and two-year certifications at partner schools such as the online program from the University of Maryland and Miami Dade College. .

Its decision to add four-year degrees to its curriculum comes as rival employers such as Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) are stepping up their worker benefit programs. Walmart said in July it was removing previous tuition fees of $ 1 per day. paid by its workers who want to graduate from 10 academic partners and also start covering the costs of their books. Walmart has around 1.5 million workers. In August, Target said it would pay full tuition and books for its more than 340,000 workers at about 40 partner schools. Target also said it will pay up to $ 10,000 per year for master’s programs within its partner network. Amazon’s move also comes as retailers and warehouses across the country face challenges in hiring store and warehouse workers. As of July, there were 879,000 unfilled jobs in the retail industry and 222,000 in the transportation and warehouse industry, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. pay from its minimum rate of $ 15 to an average of $ 17 per hour. The company also offers sign-up bonuses of up to $ 1,000 to attract workers.

“We’re spending a lot of money on signing and incentives,” Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said in July. “It’s a very competitive job market. And certainly, the biggest contributor to the inflationary pressures that we see in the business.”

Amazon also announced Thursday that it plans to retrain 300,000 employees for more skilled and fast-growing jobs within the company over the next four years, increasing the commitment it made in 2019 to train 100,000 workers for new positions.

Amazon offers in-house retraining programs for positions such as software and computer engineers, data center technicians, researchers, and designers.

