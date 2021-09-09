More than 8,000 people hospitalized with Covid in UK | covid





More than 8,000 people in the UK were hospitalized on Wednesday with the highest number of Covid-19 in nearly six months, leading to fears of a resurgence of the virus’s ability to cause serious illness and death among the population.

In countries with high vaccination rates, such as the UK, fewer people are expected to become ill enough to require hospital treatment, even if infection rates remain high. However, the latest figures show the highest number of patients in the ward since March 10.

8,085 people in hospitals across the UK increased by 6% compared to the previous week.

Nevertheless, the figure is still well below the figure recorded at the peak of the second wave. As of January 18, there were 39,254 COVID-19 cases, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The number of hospitals has been increasing slowly but steadily since the third wave of the virus began in May. In Scotland, 928 patients were admitted to the hospital with the highest number since late February. The number of cases in Wales is 428, the highest since mid-March.

In contrast, the number of patients in Northern Ireland was 472, a slight decrease from the recent high of 488. In the UK, it rose 1% per week to 6,254, but slightly below the 6,375 recorded on 6 September.

The news came as the health minister signaled that the government could possibly mandate immunizations for NHS staff to protect the public.

When visiting London’s Moorfield Eye Hospital, Sajid Javid said: We are right that we are doing everything we can to protect the most vulnerable people from this virus. That’s why we’ve already advocated that employees working in nursing homes should be vaccinated. I think people know why it’s so important.

The reason we started this consultation today for the health sector, the NHS, is because we feel it is our duty to make sure that hospitals are clearly full of vulnerable people and we are taking this into account.

We haven’t made a decision, but we want to hear from people because we think it’s important to show that the safety of our patients always comes first.

When asked if an NHS employee who refused the jab was at risk of losing his job, Javid said: This is important and we want to hear from people. However, patient safety is always our top priority.

Javid said he’s confident the antivirus booster program will launch at the end of September.

The Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has stated that the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines are safe for use as boosters. However, the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations has yet to advise ministers.

