Disastrous season means UK shoppers could pay 50% more for pasta | hospitality industry





Shoppers can expect to pay more for pasta in the coming months, with key ingredients running low after a disastrous growing season.

The fight for durum wheat this summer has pushed prices up nearly 90% after drought and soaring temperatures hit farms in one of the largest producers, Canada.

Italy also has supply problems, and one food industry expert predicted that a bag of spaghetti could cost up to 50% higher.

Jason Bull, director of Eurostar Commodities, which imports more than 10,000 tonnes of food ingredients each year, said high prices could cause a shortage of pasta in supermarkets.

He added that the scale of the associated cost increase would have to be passed on to consumers. He estimated that the price of a 500g packet of spaghetti could rise by 60p (50%) to £1.80.

Bull said the pasta price hike could start next month as higher costs have already reached the factory doors.

Bull said the market was completely out of control and as a result raw material prices rose about 90% and freight rates increased as well. This is a serious situation affecting all semolina producers and buyers of durum wheat around the world. Businesses are buying at record high prices.

Durum wheat is a key ingredient in pasta and is ground with semolina to make various products such as spaghetti, penne, and macaroni.

Commodity data group Mintec said data showed that durum wheat prices hit an all-time high. Canadian wheat prices rose from C$414 (237) per ton at the end of June to C$780 per ton, up 88% in September. Italian wheat prices rose 57% from 305 (260) to 480.

The warning comes as supermarket chain Morrisons warns that prices across the retail industry will rise over the next few months due to rising commodity and transportation costs and a shortage of truck drivers.

Mintecs Commodity Information Manager Tosin Jack said prices surged due to concerns about a sharp decline in North American durum wheat crops due to dry weather and the impact of cold spring on the quality and quantity of Italian crops.

She said Canada is a big exporter, raising fears about supply shortages. At the same time, Italian quality issues will potentially make Italy more dependent on imports this year. So we have less places to go and there are situations where demand doesn’t diminish, so if you really want pasta, you’ll have to pay more.

