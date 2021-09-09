FACT SHEET: High-Level Economic Dialogue between the United States and Mexico





The HLED vision

United States President Joseph R. Biden and Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador have agreed to relaunch the United States-Mexico High Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) in recognition of our broad economic relationship strategic. Established in 2013, the HLED advances the strategic economic and trade priorities of the two countries, with the common goal of fostering economic development and growth, job creation, global competitiveness, and poverty and inequality reduction. The Biden-Harris administration recognizes the importance of the dynamic, deep and integrated trading relationship with Mexico, currently our largest trading partner for goods, including as a primary market for US agricultural exports. As our countries face new challenges, the HLED will allow us to rebuild and grow as dynamic partners.

The relaunched HLED has four central pillars:

Rebuilding together Promoting sustainable economic and social development in southern Mexico and Central America Securing the tools for future prosperity Investing in our people

Together, we will harness the impact of the global pandemic, promote inclusive trade and investment, prepare our workforce for the future, and strengthen regional supply chains. As a permanent forum for addressing priority issues, the HLED agenda will be enhanced through regular contributions and engagement with key stakeholders from civil society and business.

The HLED worktop

Pillar I: Rebuilding Together The United States and Mexico will rebuild together in a pandemic-informed environment by improving the regional business environment and strengthening the resilience of the U.S.-Mexico supply chains. Work under this pillar will include how best to facilitate economic recovery and strengthen infrastructure, trade facilitation and innovation.

Strengthen existing and new supply chains Coordinate critical industries to mitigate supply chain disruptions Explore opportunities to complement supply chain needs in both countries assess prospects for increasing competitiveness attract investment and reduce vulnerabilities in critical sectors Promote environmental technologies through information exchange and trade missions Trade facilitation and infrastructure Build on the principles of co-responsibility and co-management of our common border through 21st Century Border Management Initiative. Promoting the economic competitiveness of the United States and Mexico through innovation and improving land and port border infrastructure, and a better understanding and acceleration of cross-border trade flows. Improve access to medical devices and supplies for public health emergencies.

Pillar II: Promote Sustainable Economic and Social Development in Southern Mexico and Central America The United States and Mexico will identify complementary and cooperative opportunities to improve livelihoods through job creation and short-term opportunities. , medium and long term in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and southern Mexico, increasing its commercial potential and stimulating investments.

Increased technical cooperation between international development agencies in the United States and Mexico, promoting value chains, clean energy and rural development. Promote increased commercial potential and stimulate investment in the region by mutually identifying projects of interest based on relevant research and analysis, including any current projects or future research or missions carried out by both governments.

Pillar III: Securing the tools for future prosperity

Mitigate threats and improve data flows Develop opportunities to strengthen cybersecurity protections in global supply chains. Facilitate collaboration and cooperation to address cybersecurity challenges through international industry practices and standards.Improve cross-border data flow and interoperability between the United States and Mexico.

Pillar IV: Investing in Our People The United States and Mexico will foster cooperation towards a more inclusive, better educated, more competitive and better trained workforce with the skills to meet the needs of the 21st century economy .

Inclusion and training Coordinate joint efforts to promote an ethics of innovation Promote investment initiatives in entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) Collaborate to improve access to economic opportunities for women, young people, Indigenous and LGBTQ + communities. Consider options for joint technical training and education programs in all priority sectors.

The HLED will strengthen our partnership to better ensure that the United States and Mexico meet the challenges of our times and that our people can prosper. Mexico and the United States will regularly consult with civil society, the private sector, academia and other non-governmental organizations to contribute to HLED, fostering an open dialogue that values ​​inclusion and diversity of viewpoints while guaranteeing transparency in decision-making.

