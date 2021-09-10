UK Survey Director resigns after important governance report





Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors Update

Join myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors news.

The CEO of Britain’s most prominent surveyor specialist has resigned after a horrific report of the 153-year-old organization’s financial and corporate governance crisis.

An independent report issued Thursday and conducted by Alison Levitt QC reveals the internal power struggle of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors following an audit by accounting firm BDO that raised serious concerns about cash controls.

Rics commissioned the report to address accusations of poor management practices by an organization that aims to promote and enforce the highest international standards in the real estate industry.

Chairman Sean Tompkins, Chairman Ricks, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chairman of the Management Board also resigned.

Levitt said her report covered “a sad and depressing episode from the life of a great institution.”

This report traces an internal fight caused by a BDO audit that questioned its financial management in 2018. The audit of an organization’s financial management is the design and operational efficiency of its internal controls.

The BDO report was received by Rics in December 2018, but was not shared with the Management Board after 7 months and the Management Board until January 2021.

Four non-executive directors of management were fired after raising concerns about the audit being suppressed. Levitt said their concerns were justified and the dismissal was wrong. The agency apologized to them and offered to pay legal fees.

Rics’ cash crisis forced the expansion of its £million overdraft facility in 2018 to coincide with the audit. “One of the factors was that a random bonus of £400,000 was paid to the CEO, which was obviously unexpected,” Levitt said.

According to her report, “by the fall of 2018 (and over the next few months) the situation in the finance department poses a minor threat to Rics.”

Levitt describes the crisis as an “accident waiting to happen,” blaming Rics’ two-board system for having the CEO and COO “accustomed to operating with little effective investigation”. This meant that management resisted when asked to show the internal audit report, the report said.

“They believed they were acting in the best interests of Rics, but they resisted the challenge,” her report said.

The report also said that Rics “should have given objective advice, but failed to benefit from lawyers who should have viewed their role as protecting management.”

The report’s key recommendations are an extensive external review of purpose, governance and strategy led by independent reviewers. Rics’ Governing Board voted to accept all recommendations.

Nick Maclean, Interim Chair of the Management Board, said: “While his report is difficult to read, we provide an opportunity to implement extensive reforms and set Rics as the gold standard for professional institutions.”

Tompkins said, “It will take some time to achieve the changes that can happen in an independent governance review. It’s a time I can’t promise anymore in 10 years as CEO.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/79ca21e3-ed03-4d8f-999b-f06e0d63c79d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos