US investigates 18 airlines over deferred refund complaints





WASHINGTON, Sept. 9 (Reuters) – The US Department of Transportation said Thursday it had 18 ongoing investigations against airlines over complaints they failed to reimburse on time during the COVID-19 pandemic .

The department said in a report to the White House that it is still reviewing 30,100 complaints about 18 airlines out of the 20 investigations it initially opened. He did not name the airlines.

“The department has spent a lot of time, energy and effort in achieving consumer relief and holding airlines accountable,” he said in the report.

The ministry said it had completed investigations into complaints involving Air Canada (AC.TO) and United Airlines (UAL.O).

In June, the ministry said it was seeking a $ 25.5 million fine from Air Canada for the carrier’s failure to timely reimburse thousands of consumers who requested them for flights to or from the United States. United States. Read more

Air Canada urged the department to dismiss the complaint, saying “the department’s arbitrary conduct flatly contradicts years of well-established law.”

The ministry said Thursday that settlement negotiations with Air Canada “are continuing.” Air Canada did not immediately comment.

In June, the Department of Transportation said it was investigating the reimbursement practices of an undisclosed number of US and foreign carriers flying to and from the United States and would take “enforcement action” where appropriate.

The department said Thursday it was separately reviewing four foreign carriers that have filed for bankruptcy and “is exploring options on how passengers who did not receive a refund when carriers canceled their flights can be compensated “.

In January, the department ended its investigation into United after the carrier “took swift corrective action, which allowed thousands of passengers who were initially denied refunds to receive the required refunds around. of June 2020 “.

The transportation department is working to increase the number of employees handling consumer complaints by 38%.

The department said it plans to issue rules on refunds for consumers who cannot travel due to government restrictions. Existing regulations do not address eligibility for reimbursement under special circumstances, such as government-imposed travel restrictions.

He also said that at least 9 airlines that initially provided vouchers or credits instead of refunds for non-refundable tickets changed their policies to make it clear that passengers are entitled to refunds in such circumstances and have provided refunds if needed.

Reporting by David Shepardson; edited by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/us-probing-18-airlines-over-delayed-refund-complaints-2021-09-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos