UK government begins lifting insolvency protection measures

The UK government said Thursday that restrictions preventing businesses from offering liquidation petitions to debtors during the COVID-19 pandemic will be eased from the end of September.

Companies can use legal means to track their unpaid bills starting next month, but only for debts of £10,000 or more, compared to the pre-epidemic threshold of £750.

The ban on the use of liquidation petitions to pursue commercial rent arrears, which was due to expire at the end of this month, along with all measures, remains in place until March next year. The government has already extended the ban on evictions due to corona-related arrears until that date.

The £10,000 clearing order minimum limit, which was raised for the first time since the bankruptcy act of 1986 was introduced, is also in effect until March 2022.

“This increase is only temporary, but it is significant compared to the original amount,” said Christina Fitzgerald, vice president of Bankruptcy and Restructuring Trade Organization R3. “The new limit is a welcome adjustment given the challenges businesses are facing during the pandemic.”

As part of the change, the creditor must give the debtor 21 days to offer settlement of the outstanding amount. Fitzgerald said the requirement “formulates the approach we’ve seen from many creditors since the pandemic began.”

“The time has come to lift the bankruptcy restrictions,” said economy minister Martin Callanan. “Some small businesses will need more time to get back up.” .

The government said the extension of the delinquency ban would allow it to come up with an arbitration plan to deal with the debt it had accumulated during the pandemic.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said the extension “provides short-term confidence to businesses”, but the government has ruled in a county court case for landlords to track tenants for rent said that they have not yet closed the loophole that allowed them to be used.

“While the majority of retailers and landlords have agreed to a rent payment plan, a small number of landlords are undermining the spirit and intent of protection and exploiting CCJ loopholes. This is an urgent matter and should be closed.”

County court rulings cannot be used to force a company to liquidate, but it can affect the creditworthiness of the company and its directors and make it difficult for both of them to access debt financing.

But Melanie Leech, chief executive of the British Property Federation, said some companies are taking advantage of late rent payments. “There is a growing injustice limiting the ability of property owners to deal with the abuse of moratoriums by businesses with a wealth of capital that can afford to pay their rent.” She accused the government of “continuing to prejudice the interests of the people’s pensioners and savers who have invested in their wealth.”

The change to the use of liquidation orders occurred during the pandemic as most of the state support that the consumer-facing industry relied on declined.

Vacation plans have become increasingly less generous and all expire at the end of September. For many large retailers, business rate leave effectively ended in June, while most state-backed Covid loan plans ended at the end of March.

