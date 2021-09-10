UK’s Next Step: Immigration Information for Evacuees from Afghanistan





This fact sheet is for people evacuated from Afghanistan. Information on your rights and next steps regarding your immigration status in the UK.

On behalf of the UK, I would like to welcome you to the UK.

Thank you that this will be a very difficult time for you and your loved ones alike. But welcome to England. Make the most of everything the UK has to offer.

your rights

If you do not have a passport, you will receive an official letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs when you arrive in the UK. You must keep this letter safe and use it to show your UK immigration status.

You can work, study and get free medical care during your stay. Financial assistance and accommodation are also available if needed. We can help you establish your right to service and provide details about organizations that can support you. More information on this will be provided in a timely manner. If you need urgent financial assistance, you should consult with the Hotel Welfare Team.

UK immigration route

We will work with you to secure a long-term UK immigration status for the next 6 months. There are many different immigration routes and we will work with you to find the one that works best for you.

Afghan Migration and Assistance Policy

The Afghanistan Migration and Assistance Policy (ARAP) covers employees currently or previously employed locally in Afghanistan who are assessed as having a serious threat to their life and who are offered relocation to the UK, regardless of their employment, status, title or role or duration. It is for service time.

If you are eligible or need additional advice on immigration status, please contact: [email protected]

Afghan Citizens Resettlement Plan

If you are not eligible under the ARAP plan, we will work with you to determine if you are eligible for the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Plan.

For example, people who have contributed to civil society because of their role in advocating democracy and human rights, or because of their gender, sexuality or religion, or who are at special risk from the Taliban can participate in the initiative.

If you qualify, you will be given an indefinite leave to stay in the UK.

Families of British citizens, refugees and those on indefinite leave (settlement) in the UK

If you are a family member of a British citizen, settler or refugee, you can apply to continue living with your family in the UK. This includes those who plan to live with:

Spouse or Partner Fiancé, fiancée, or proposed civic partner Child Parent (if you are a child) Relative providing long-term care Existing visa holder

You can get a visa or entry permit to enter the UK to work, study, visit or join family members who already live here. Depending on the visa you have applied for, your rights and length of stay in the UK may vary.

You should check the visa conditions. Additional information on UK visas can be found at GOV.UK.

Chevening Scholar

As an Afghan shevening scholar, you should keep in touch with your shevening representative to find out what to do next.

Other pathways you can apply for

There are other immigration routes you can apply for. More information can be found at GOV.UK.

Helpline

If you have any questions about the assistance available to you, you can contact the Welfare Helpline. This is especially true for those who have been evacuated from Afghanistan and are staying in hotels in the UK.

Phone 02475 389 980 Select Option 1

Monday – Sunday, 6am – 6pm

Call rates vary depending on your phone provider and whether you are using landline or mobile. More information on call rates can be found at GOV.UK.

If a phone is not available, it can be used where UK government employees are staying.

More information can be found at GOV.UK.

