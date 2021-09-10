COVID-19: UK records 38,013 new infections and 167 additional coronavirus-related deaths, showing latest daily figures | UK News





According to government data, the UK has recorded 167 coronavirus-related deaths and 38,013 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

This compares with 191 deaths and 38,975 infections reported yesterday, and 178 deaths and 38,154 cases reported at this time last week.

In the past 7 days, there were 272,334 reported cases, an increase of 15.3% from a week ago. And in the last seven days, 921 deaths were recorded, an increase of 18.5% from the previous week.

In the UK since the outbreak began early last year, 133,841 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK within 28 days, and 7,132,072 lab-confirmed infections have been confirmed.

Separate figures from the National Statistical Office show that there are 158,000 registered deaths in the UK where COVID-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

Additionally, 25,131 people received their first coronavirus vaccine yesterday, bringing the total to 48,344,566 (88.9% of the UK population aged 16 and over).

And 87,960 received their second jab on Wednesday, meaning 43,708,906 are now fully vaccinated (80.4%).

In another development, Health Minister Sajid Javid said he was “confident” that the vaccine booster program would start at the end of September.

The Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has stated that Pfizer and AstraZeneca drugs are safe to use as boosters, but the Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) has not yet provided advice to ministers.

New figures from Public Health England estimate that so far there have been 112,300 deaths in the UK from COVID-19 vaccination. Previous estimates had 105,900 deaths.

It comes after Health Minister Helen Whatly suggested that health and care workers who refuse to be vaccinated could move into back-office roles.

She said there are people who cannot get the vaccine for medical reasons, but those who refuse to get it could lose their jobs on the front lines.

The government has been discussing for six weeks on how to make it compulsory for front-line medical staff and medical staff to vaccinate against COVID-19 and flu.

About 92% of NHS staff received their first dose of the coronavirus jab, while 88% had a second dose.

I have already been told that registered nursing home workers must get a double jab as a condition of being placed in a nursing home in the UK by 11 November unless exempted.

Meanwhile, according to Public Health England, the incidence of coronavirus in the UK is increasing for most age groups except those aged 20-29, 60-69 and over 80.

The highest rate was between the ages of 10 and 19, with 681.4 cases per 100,000 for the seven days leading up to September 5, a sharp increase from 478.3 a week ago.

The second highest percentage was between 20 and 29 years of age, decreasing from 412.1 to 373.2.

The lowest rate was 114.0 for those aged 80 and over, a slight decrease from 115.4.

Separate figures from the testing and follow-up plan show a total of 191,431 people in the UK who tested positive for COVID-19 at least once a week through September 1, down 4% from the previous week.

In the last six weeks of data, the number of people who tested positive was about 200,000.

