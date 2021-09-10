As abortion rights expand, US joins a handful of revealing exceptions





The history of abortion rights in the 21st century can be seen in two events that rocked the world over the past week.

In the first, the United States Supreme Court effectively upheld new, drastic restrictions on abortion in Texas. Days later, Mexico’s High Court paved the way for nationwide legalization.

It can be tempting to see the ruling Mexico as the most surprising, catapulting the second most populous Catholic country in the world over a deeply contentious social issue.

But experts say it’s the United States that stands out. Since 2000, 31 countries, many as pious as Mexico, have expanded access to abortion. Only three pushed it back: Nicaragua, Poland and the United States.

The parallels between the United States and Mexico run deep. Polarized public opinion. Strongly committed women’s rights groups on one side and religious groups on the other. Federal systems allowing a patchwork of laws at the state level. Senior courses with a history of intervention.

If anything, the United States would seem most likely to expand access. His public opinion is much more favorable. It has precedent in Roe v. Wade and, following that 1973 decision, a 48-year cultural norm around abortion.

The divergence between the two countries illustrates the advancement and backlash that now drives abortion policy around the world.

It is a story defined by the collision of larger forces, often linked to a defining problem of our time: the rise of democracies and their entrenchment.

A rough but reliable rule has emerged, said Sonia Corra, a prominent researcher on women’s rights. Where democracy expands, women’s rights follow, of which abortion is often a part. But the reverse can also be true.

This trend has accelerated, she said, but so has a backlash, often linked to the rise of nationalism and right-wing populism, which has intensified over the past 20 years.

A global struggle

The trend towards liberalization, from Britain’s abortion law, passed in 1967, to Mexico’s decision this week, has generally followed a pattern.

A movement for women’s rights will emerge somewhere, often within the framework of democratization, in which such groups can play a leading role. Medical groups and UN agencies could express their support. Public opinion on abortion will soften.

Partial or local legalization will prove popular, as happened in Mexico, paving the way for more. The legislature or the High Court, perhaps yielding to public pressure, will intervene.

And each breakthrough will inspire others. Mexican activists wore green handkerchiefs, a nod to Argentine activists who successfully pushed for legalization last year.

Seeing what they did in Latin America 10 years ago, we thought it was impossible, said Serra Sippel, president of the Center for Health and Gender Equity.

But traditional abortion opponents like the Vatican and evangelicals, after years of losing ground, have found new allies.

Nationalist leaders have stoked social resentment and won over religious groups by targeting abortion rights activists, often as part of a broader crackdown on civil society.

The overthrow of the United States, into a wealthy democracy with long-standing abortion rights, is an even greater outlier, said Elizabeth Heger Boyle, a gender rights specialist at the University of Minnesota.

Although most Americans support legal abortion, a small minority remains.

Partisanship is a factor, locking opposition in demographics that in other countries have softened their views.

Yet in most countries forces like partisanship or nationalism only slow the expansion of abortion rights. Something more drastic is needed to push it back.

Minority rule

It is generally believed that high courts integrate public opinion on contentious social issues. Mexico is an example: it outpaced public opinion on abortion, but in a direction that Mexicans were slowly following.

But last week’s move in the United States could be symptomatic, some political scientists say, of a significant shift in democracy there and elsewhere. Its main institutions increasingly strengthen the power of minorities.

Thirty-five, 40 percent of the electorate, said Steven Levitsky, a Harvard scholar on democracy, can now be enough, given the electoral system, to win power.

The Electoral College and Senate cards have always tilted the American elections to favor some voters over others, for example by giving rural states disproportionate representation. For the first time in American history, demographic groups that tend to support one party, the GOP, are regrouping overwhelmingly in areas that receive a disproportionate voice.

As a result, Supreme Court justices are increasingly likely to be appointed by a president who has lost the popular vote and confirmed by a minority elected Senate. Republicans have won the national popular vote in only one of the last eight presidential elections, but have appointed six of the current nine Supreme Court justices.

Understanding the Texas Abortion LawCard 1 of 4

The citizens, not the state, will apply the law. The law effectively supplements ordinary citizens, including those outside of Texas, allowing them to sue clinics and others who break the law. He awards them at least $ 10,000 per illegal abortion if they are successful.

In democracies, a drift towards a minority regime can fuel the feeling that power does not flow from the will of the people as a whole. Such leaders and institutions are often more likely to override the majority on issues of importance to the minority that has put them in power.

At the same time, partisan fighting has intensified, with studies showing Republicans more likely to violate democratic standards, including barring then-President Barack Obama from filling a vacant Supreme Court post. in 2016.

There’s a lot of hardball involved in creating that conservative six out of nine majority, Dr. Levitsky said.

In highly polarized societies, he noted, parties often fight bitterly for control of the courts. These contests tend to send a message, intentional or not, that courts exist to serve partisan interests, rather than guard against them.

Decisions contrary to public opinion, said Dr Levitsky, can become very likely in a time of polarization and harsh politics.

This may help explain why all three countries have canceled abortion rights this century, Nicaragua, Poland and the United States have done so amid hand-to-hand struggles for control of the High Court.

Outliers

The only two developed countries to have canceled the right to abortion, the United States and Poland, share a revealingly similar trajectory.

In both cases, the higher courts canceled abortion rights that were favored by national majorities.

And both decisions were preceded by the rise of populist leaders who have deepened social divisions and promised to break down or co-opt independent institutions.

Conservative groups have long sought to overturn abortion laws. But they have been radicalized by the populist wave, said Dr Levitsky, of voters who see themselves as besieged minorities fighting for the survival of their way of life.

Although the restriction on abortion in Texas has followed normal procedure, even though some critics consider it legally dubious for its open efforts to circumvent judicial review, it hints at a larger phenomenon.

Restrictions on women’s rights tend to accelerate in backward democracies, a category that includes the United States, according to virtually every indicator and independent watchdog.

In more degraded democracies, the effect is more extreme. Around the world, the rise of right-wing populism has been followed by extraordinary cuts in women’s rights, according to a 2019 Freedom House report.

Strong men often hold back civil society as a whole, of which women’s groups tend to be prominent members. And they raise calls for nationalism, with its calls for social hierarchies and rigid mores.

There is a trend to watch in countries that have not necessarily been successful in rolling it back, but are introducing legislation to roll it back, said Rebecca Turkington, an academic at Cambridge University, of the law. abortion, in the sense that it’s part of a larger crackdown. on women’s rights. And this goes hand in hand with rampant authoritarianism.

Despite all the complexities surrounding the ebb in abortion rights, a simple formula holds surprisingly broad. Majoritarianism and the rights of women, the only universal majority, are inextricably linked. Where one goes up or down, so does the other.

