Fraud Facts for Freshmen – GOV.UK





The Student Loan Company (SLC) is warning students about phishing and fraudulent scams as the company prepares to pay more than $2 billion in maintenance funds to more than 1 million students throughout September. As payments are passed on to students, the company is warning new and returning students not to disclose personal details via email or trick them into clicking links in emails or text messages from unknown senders. Because it can install malware.

Scammers can target students with fake emails and SMS each year around the three loan repayment dates in September, January and April. In the last two years alone, SLC’s dedicated customer compliance team has prevented 850,000 people from phishing student loans. A team of experts has a variety of methods and fraud analyzes to deter scammers, but students need to know that they are the best line of defense.

Detecting phishing or fraudulent emails, SMS or any type of fraudulent communication isn’t always easy, but Student Loans Company can help with the following scams:

Keep an eye out for emails, phone calls, or SMS messages you think are suspicious, especially when payments are expected.

Fraudulent emails are often sent in bulk and are unlikely to include both first and last names. They usually start, dear student, if you see something like this, be careful.

Check the communication quality. Spelling errors, incorrect punctuation, and incorrect grammar are often prime signs of phishing.

If you do not respond within 24 hours, your account will be closed. These types of messages are designed to convey an urgency that calls for a quick response.

Think before you click. If you receive an email or SMS with a link you’re not sure of, hover your mouse over it to see if it takes you to the desired location. If you’re still in doubt, don’t risk it, don’t click on potentially dangerous links, and always go directly to the source.

Potential scammers can use a variety of methods to get students to pay or share personal information, including the use of fraudulent calls, social posts and direct messages on digital platforms. If you suspect a contact, always use your official phone number, online account and official communication channels to verify that the contact is genuine. Check out our guide to identifying phishing scams at www.gov.uk/guidance/phishing-scams-how-you-can-avoid-them.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfl4X8iJhc0&t=9s

Bernice McNaught, Director of Reimbursement and Customer Compliance at Student Loans Company, said:

While we work hard to help keep our customers safe, scammers are persistent and try to target scammers and their parents through emails and texts requesting personal information to access their accounts.

As the new school year begins this September, we are reminding all students to beware of online scams and phishing attempts. Things may be a little different for freshmen this year, but you want to know that scammers are still trying to steal your funds.

Students can keep their accounts safe by following our simple tips and anyone who receives a suspicious email or SMS should be sent to [email protected] SLC may inspect the site to protect other students and determine if it is closed.

The company is also urging students to be mindful of the information they share about themselves on social media and elsewhere online to prevent identity theft. Identity theft occurs when fraudsters impersonate online and over the phone by accessing sufficient information about a person’s identity, such as name, date of birth, customer reference number, course information, or current or former address. One method used by identity theft is to impersonate an individual to access your account and change your bank details to divert payments to your account.

It is important to note that UK-based customers will receive an SMS from Student Finance England (SFE) confirming the change whenever their bank details change. If the customer hasn’t changed their details but has received a message, they should log into their online account to review the information and contact them using the official phone number. do not do it. Customers must log into their online account at https://www.gov.uk/student-finance-register-login to keep their contact information up to date to avoid missing important information.

