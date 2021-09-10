



Beginning Monday, September 13, legal representatives must use MyHMCTS to file all divorce applications online.

The only exceptions are applications for dissolution of civil partnerships, separation of judiciary and annulment of the Bury St. It must be submitted to the Edmunds Regional Divorce Center.

This change is in accordance with the revision of the Family Procedure Rules announced by the head of the family division in August.

Benefits of using MyHMCTS

MyHMCTS is an online service for issuing, paying and administering applications in civil and family courts and tribunals. Launched in 2018, the service has now successfully processed more than 150,000 divorce applications. The service allows reps to submit applications at any time of the day and easily monitor progress from any device and location.

Adam Lennon, Deputy Director of the Family, said:

COVID-19 has shown how MyHMCTS can help provide modern and reliable services. Applications are running more smoothly, and we return less than 1% of online applications versus about 20% of paper applications for legal representatives to correct or provide more information. This means divorced couples can get on with life faster.

I was really happy with the way the service was adopted. About 70% of all divorce applications are now made using MyHMCTS, which helps to finalize a divorce in an average of 20 weeks compared to about 60 weeks for paper applications.

By making the service mandatory now, you can prepare MyHMCTS to meet the requirements of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020, which will take effect on April 6, 2022.

Preparing to Migrate to MyHMCTS

There is a transition period from September 14, 2021 to October 4, 2021 that will continue to process paper applications. This provides additional time for legal representatives to register for access to MyHMCTS and for instructions on submitting an online application.

For further assistance with MyHMCTS registration, please contact [email protected]

