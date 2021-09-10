Vaccines, Texas, US Open: Your Thursday Night Briefing





1. President Biden has used the full force of his presidency to demand that tens of millions of additional American workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Biden has asked the Department of Labor to draft a rule requiring all companies with 100 or more workers to require their employees to be vaccinated or have weekly tests. A vast majority of federal employees and federal contractors, as well as 17 million healthcare workers in hospitals and other institutions that receive Medicare and Medicaid funds, must also be vaccinated or face possible disciplinary action. if they refuse.

The sweeping actions, which will affect two-thirds of all American workers, are the broadest he has taken to control the pandemic since taking office in January, and will affect almost every aspect of American society. About 80 million Americans eligible for vaccines have not been vaccinated.

We can and will turn the tide on Covid-19, Biden told the White House.

Los Angeles is set to become the first major school district in the United States to impose coronavirus vaccines on students 12 and older who attend in-person classes. The move comes as more children are hospitalized with Covid than ever before, led by states with the fewest vaccinations. Some hospitals are overwhelmed.

2. The Justice Department sued Texas over its restrictive new abortion law, calling the near-total ban on state procedure openly defying the Constitution.

It is constitutional law that a state cannot prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability, the lawsuit said. But Texas did just that. Most abortions are prohibited by law after about six weeks of pregnancy, when few women even know they are pregnant.

It was the Biden administration’s first major step in confronting the law, which the Supreme Court refused to block last week. We have looked closely at the text of the law.

A separate case will soon be in court that will determine whether Roe v. Wade must be canceled. And a new biography reveals the complex life of the woman behind the landmark decision.

3. The first passenger flight to leave Afghanistan since the end of the frenzied military evacuation of the United States has arrived in Qatar.

More than 100 foreigners, including Americans, Canadians and British citizens, have landed in the capital, Doha. The Taliban spokesman thanked Qatar for its help in operating the airport and transporting 50 tons of aid. He said it was an opportunity to call on all Muslim and international countries to lend a hand to the Afghan people and start providing humanitarian aid.

There was no indication that the Taliban would allow tens of thousands of Afghans eligible for special US visas to leave. They said Afghans with dual nationality would be allowed to leave.

4. A Missouri gun law began as a backlash. Now it has sparked another and put the state at the forefront of challenges to federal gun authority.

At the heart of the law is a bold statement that all state gun laws exceed the power of the federal government to track, register and regulate guns and gun owners. Even some gun rights supporters balk at the bill, which could punish local authorities for working with federal agencies on gun cases deemed to violate Second Amendment rights.

Separately, President Biden will withdraw the appointment of a gun control advocate as head of the ATF. Senators Joe Manchin and Angus King refused to support him.

5. President Biden hailed the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill as a way to create millions of jobs. But companies fear there aren’t enough skilled workers to fill them.

The bill could generate new jobs in sectors essential to the functioning of the country’s public works systems, such as construction, transport and energy. But a recent survey found that 88 percent of commercial construction contractors reported moderate to high levels of difficulty finding skilled workers, and more than a third had to turn down work due to labor shortages. artwork.

I would be surprised if there is a company saying they are ready for this, said a construction manager.

6. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro temporarily bans social media companies from removing certain content.

The new social media rules appear to be the first time a national government has stopped internet companies from removing content that breaks their rules. Among the content that can stay put: Bolsonaros says the only way to lose next year’s election is if the vote is rigged.

In other tech related news, our reporter tried out the new Facebook and Ray-Ban glasses, which can take photos, record videos, answer calls and play music. He had a lot of thoughts.

7. What is American fashion and who defines it?

It’s a question our chief fashion critic says it’s time to face. The answer? Some kind of hot mess. But honestly, it’s pretty cool, writes Vanessa Friedman. The question will be at the center of a new costume exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which kicks off Monday with the party of the year, the Met Gala. The theme is American independence.

But first, New York Fashion Week is back for the first time since February 2020. Here is a look at the shows of Proenza Schouler, Prabal Gurung, Collina Strada and the most anticipated show: Peter Do, the latest breaker of fashion rules.

8. It smacks of teenage spirit at the US Open.

Emma Raducanu, 18, and Leylah Fernandez, 19, are one game away from an unlikely teenage women’s singles final. Another young duo are just as close to winning the tandem trophy: Coco Gauff, 17, and Caty McNally, 19, beat the two-seeded duo yesterday. Fernandez plays No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka at 7 p.m. EST and Raducanu plays Maria Sakkari at 8:15 p.m.

Novak Djokovic, unbeaten in the best of five games this year as he pursues the Grand Slam, heads to the semi-finals, where hell will face Alexander Zverev tomorrow.

And tonight is the first NFL kickoff of the season. The Dallas Cowboys face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champions. Here’s a look at week 1.

9. Our garden columnist pleads for planting more wildflowers.

Once the native perennial species of milkweed, asters, Joe Pye weeds, and other wildflowers finish flowering in the coming weeks, they will go to seed. It is then that gardeners can feed the next generation by collecting and sowing them. And in a changing climate, with endangered environmental diversity, it has never been more important to propagate these plants. Here’s how to do it right.

Butterflies in your garden may appear sweet as they flit from plant to plant. But some can be deadlier than you might imagine. Naturalists have recently seen several species of milkweed butterflies submitting to and feeding on milkweed caterpillars. Scientists have coined a new word to describe it: kleptopharmacophagy.

10. And finally, take out the quarters.

The Museum of Pinball in Banning, Calif., One of the largest museums dedicated to the game, is closing due to financial hardship caused by the pandemic. Its collection of 1,000 arcade games and 700 pinball machines could be worth as much as $ 7 million. And you might own a piece.

Starting tomorrow, the museum is auctioning its collection, which includes machines over 60 years old. The auction will take place both online and at the museum.

The holy grail of the sale could be a 2018 Pirates of the Caribbean Collector’s Edition pinball machine, which the auction house says could fetch as much as $ 35,000.

