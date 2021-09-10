UK Prepares for Mixed and Matched Covid Vaccine Booster Program





COVID-19 vaccine update

Join myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Covid-19 vaccine news.

The UK is gearing up to become the first country to administer a “mix and match” coronavirus vaccine for a booster program, according to government officials.

Many Britons are expected to get a different vaccine than the first two doses for a third booster on the grounds that it will provide better protection against Covid-19, a government insider said.

Ministers want to push ahead with a fall booster campaign after a separate study by the University of Oxford and the Zoe Covid app development team found that protection against symptomatic infections provided by BioNTech/Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines declined 4-6 months after the second round . dosage.

A final decision on the government’s booster plan will be made after recommendations by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, an advisory body.

The UK’s vaccine program, led by AstraZeneca, was found to be less effective against infection with the Delta strain of coronavirus compared to Pfizer.

However, some studies have suggested that AstraZeneca used mRNA technology to generate longer-lasting antibodies in people than Pfizer and other zaps.

JCVI is preparing government guidelines for booster programs.

First-time users of AstraZeneca get Pfizer, and Pfizer users get AstraZeneca. This is the best combination for maximum protection.

Members of JCVI gathered on Thursday to analyze the University of Southampton’s Cov-Boost exam data. Antibody responses were investigated when people who initially received AstraZeneca or Pfizer jabs received a third dose of one of seven different vaccines.

Previous studies have suggested there are benefits to mixing and matching vaccines. An Oxford University study published in June found that people who received one dose of AstraZeneca followed by two doses of Pfizer had a nine-fold increase in antibody levels compared to those who received two doses of AstraZeneca.

Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said the combination of AstraZeneca and the mRNA vaccine “can provide better and longer lasting protection when used together”.

Government officials said many people are expected to receive a booster vaccine different from that used in the first two doses.

A senior official from the Ministry of Health said, “We will give Pfizer to those who take AstraZeneca for the first time, and AstraZeneca to those who take Pfizer. This is the best combination for maximum protection.”

Another senior Whitehall official confirmed that mixed doses were “the way to do the fall booster program.”

suggestion

In response to the health ministry’s request for comment, “MHRA, an independent regulatory body, has confirmed that AstraZeneca and Pfizer’s vaccines are safe and effective as booster and third doses for immunosuppressed patients.

“We are continuing to prepare the fall booster program. . . All additional programs, including recommended vaccines, will be based on the final advice of an independent joint committee on vaccines and immunizations.”

Israel, the most distant country with a booster program, is reliant on Pfizer, which was primarily used for early vaccinations. The United States will likely continue to offer the same vaccine based on trial data on the third dose provided by the manufacturer.

suggestion

However, other countries have given mixed and matched doses for the first and second jab. In Europe, some governments have approved the mix out of concerns about the very rare side effects of AstraZeneca related to blood clotting, allowing people who have received the first dose to get another second dose.

Turkey and Thailand, where there were concerns about the effectiveness of the Sinobac Chinese vaccine, have suggested boosting doses of Pfizer for some.

Clive Dix, former head of the UK government’s Vaccine Task Force, said that “heterologous boosting” is more effective at boosting people’s immune responses than re-vaccinating them with the vaccine they originally received from the scientific community. said to be well known in

“The science of vaccines is . . . Boosting someone with a different vaccine composition tends to get a stronger response than giving the same vaccine again.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a03b8c21-7412-460f-9196-8c41ac80c6eb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos