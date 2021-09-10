UK Science Innovation Network National Snapshot USA 2021





1. The US Science and Innovation Environment

The United States spends nearly $550 billion annually on research and development (2.8% of GDP) among all countries. American scientists and innovators excel in virtually every field of research and economy.

The majority (73%) of US R&D is financed and operated by the private sector. As a result, public research funding, primarily the domain of the federal government, is strongly focused on basic science rather than innovation. At the federal level, science funding is highly decentralized and research is supported by more than 20 executive departments and agencies, the largest being the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Defense (DOD). Federal laboratories are located across the country, including 17 DOE national laboratories and more than 90 laboratories from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Research Service. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) acts as a convener and coordinates interagency priorities for a wide range of federal science initiatives. Many federal agencies provide competitive or strategic research funding primarily to external providers, which are vast networks of US public and private universities.

In addition to the US federal system, state and local governments have considerable discretion to provide funding or policy support for science and innovation, but this varies widely across the country. Innovation programs are often aligned with the state’s economic focus (eg, life sciences in Massachusetts, agriculture in Iowa) and can be supported by public and private stakeholders, including local universities.

1.1 US Science and Innovation Priorities

President Joe Biden has set several policy goals related to strengthening US S&I scientific capacity, including:

Establishing the new ARPA Health Agency (ARPA-H) to lead transformational innovation in diseases such as cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease. Provides significant budget increases to offices of NIH and CDC investigating the impact of climate change on human health Increases funding of $10 billion for clean energy innovation Ensures that the United States is a world leader in emerging and key technologies, particularly in competition with China

The U.S. AI Initiative was launched by the U.S. Congressional Act of 2020 and established the National AI Initiative Office at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. More than a dozen federal agencies have expanded AI investments, including the NSF (+$4.8 billion over five years), the DOE (+$1.15 billion), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (+$390 million). It also requested a task force to establish an AI research institute within the NSF and DOE and review the establishment of a national research cloud. The National Quantum Initiative, launched by the 2019 Congressional Act, promises the federal government to spend up to $1.2 billion to support advances in the U.S. quantum information science (QIS) sector. As part of a broader strategy, this initiative promotes quantum research through grant programs and funding for R&D hubs. Supporting the academic training of quantum personnel. Expand federal and private infrastructure for the QIS sector. We strive to promote international cooperation for both reliable partners and bilateral.

1.2 UK-US Science and Innovation Cooperation

The UK and US have a long history of S&I collaboration, and there are countless examples of organic partnerships between researchers, innovators and funders. Building on this, in 2017, the two countries signed the Government-to-Government Science and Technology Agreement, which promises cooperation in world-class science and innovation. BEIS and DOE have established bilateral cooperation on several projects, including a UK investment of 65 million to support the international deep neutrino experiment hosted by Fermilab, and joint work on nuclear power and nuclear fusion. More recently, in 2020, the UK and the US agreed to a letter of intent to jointly develop an artificial intelligence R&D program.

Science and technology cooperation was reaffirmed as a key tenet of bilateral relations in the New Atlantic Charter and Joint Statement issued by Prime Minister Biden and President Biden in June 2021.

2. UK Science and Innovation Network in the USA

The American Science and Innovation Network has 13 executives working in seven locations to develop science and innovation opportunities for the UK’s good. The team is led by the British Embassy in Washington DC.

The SIN US Priority Workflow for 2021-22 will focus on three important themes: Energy, Climate and Environment. health and life sciences; and emerging technologies. These workflows reflect both high-level HMG campaigns (such as encouraging action on pre-COP26 climate or antimicrobial resistance) and the breadth of opportunities for bilateral partnerships at the US federal and local levels.

SIN US supports multi-stakeholder UK-US research and innovation collaborations. Identify and support new opportunities for UK business. US science and innovation policy tracking and impact US insight to support UK policy development. The team works closely with colleagues in the UK government, such as the Department for International Trade (DIT) and other UK organizations. We also have a strong partnership with UK Research & Innovation (UKRI), which has a US office in Washington DC.

3. Our work and influence

Over the past few years, SIN US has:

New UK-US collaboration to study long-term Covid Grown UK-US Cancer Research Partnership, including providing key insights into S&I’s role in US Covid-19 experience through reporting and relationship brokerage, leveraging $225 million in US Facilitation National Cancer Institute to fund collaboration with Cancer Research UK UK-Main MOU on OSW collaboration by demonstrating UK expertise in offshore wind to US coastal countries UK promotes joining of Global Power Systems Transformation (G-PST) consortium; Bringing power system operators and other key organizations together to implement technologies that improve grid reliability, resilience and security to enable the transition to a global clean energy system. BEIS SOS Kwasi Kwarteng assisted with the official launch as part of the Biden Climate Summit in April 2021 with US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. Sponsoring a climate-focused special issue of the Journal of Science Policy & Governance to encourage early career American scientists to engage with UK-linked climate action and raise awareness of COP26. Bringing UK thought leadership and research expertise to hundreds of civil society stakeholders and the wider public by creating virtual events covering climate, nature and biodiversity at major US events like the World Food Prize, Blue Tech Week and Midwest Climate Summit. emphasized. In collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wellcome Trust, we published a report on environmental AMR published in Nature. This report ultimately influenced the adoption of environmental AMR guidelines in the US National Action Plan for AMR (issued October 2020). It opens up new opportunities for UK-US collaboration on smart city innovation, including UK city and university memberships in the US Metrolab network. UK and US researchers, clinicians and data scientists discuss how AI can be used to enhance maternal health and forge new partnerships. UK medical technology SMEs have access to Texas Medical Center’s leading incubator/accelerator program. Working with the UN, Athena SWAN, Bloomberg LP, and others to form partnerships that use data to accelerate gender pay disparity in STEM. Since 2016, exports of 188 million, FDI of 194 million, and R&D expenses of 156 million are supported

For additional information or to contact individual SIN US representatives, email [email protected]

September 2021

The information in this document is believed to be accurate at the time of distribution. However, the HM Government shall not be liable for any loss or damage arising out of any inaccuracies caused.

