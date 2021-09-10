Dame Sarah Gilbert: UK Covid booster jab is not for everyone | Vaccines and Immunizations





One of the leading scientists who developed the Oxford vaccine against Covid-19 said he is not supporting a widespread booster zap campaign in the UK because fully vaccinated people have good immunity.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, who developed the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, one of the world’s most widely used coronavirus vaccines, has suggested that booster doses should be sent to countries with low vaccination rates.

The Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has stated that Pfizer and AstraZeneca drugs are safe to use as boosters, but the Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) has not yet provided advice to ministers.

Gilberts’ comments came as data were submitted to JCVI indicating Pfizer’s additional vaccine doses several months after the second dose significantly improved the body’s immune response to COVID-19.

Gilbert told the Daily Telegraph that older people and people with weakened immune systems should take the third jab.

As the virus spreads among people, it mutates, adapts, and evolves like the delta variant, she said. With this outbreak, we want to stop it as soon as possible. Let’s look at each situation. Older people with weakened immunity will receive boosters. But I don’t think we need to strengthen everyone. Immunity is well tolerated in most people.

Gilbert previously highlighted the large disparities in vaccination rates between countries, suggesting that instead of vaccinating some people three times, jabs should be sent to areas of low availability to vaccinate everyone.

She said: We need to vaccinate countries where so far there are few vaccinated populations. In this regard, we need to do better. The first dose has the greatest effect.

JCVI is expected to provide advice on who should get additional injections within a few days. It has already been said that a third dose should be given to people with severely weakened immune systems.

British Culture Minister Oliver Dowden told Sky News on Friday that the government has promised to launch a booster program in September and will start this month.

The booster program will start at the end of September. Waiting for final JCVI advice on who will get those boosters and the exact criteria for them.

We don’t know exactly when JCVI will make an announcement. But since I promised it in September, I expect it to come out soon.

Of Gilbert, Dowden said: Scientists have different opinions as to why JCVI provides authoritative advice and is so good at following it.

Other countries have pledged to hit 100 million jabs by 2022. Weve already passed 9m, so neither or neither. I was doing both.

Almost all countries are reviewing booster programs. Israel is already doing that. It wasn’t an outlier for this.

JCVI is looking at the latest data from the Cov-Boost trial run at University Hospital Southampton. A 1930 million UK clinical trial is testing the Pfizer jab with AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax and Janssen, Valneva and CureVac from Johnson & Johnson.

This study aims to answer key questions such as whether people who have taken AstraZeneca twice will benefit more from taking Pfizer a third time.

According to new MHRA guidelines, Pfizer Boosters can be given to anyone, regardless of the dose they have taken previously. However, the AstraZeneca booster is only given to those who have previously had an AstraZeneca jab.

According to the latest government data, by September 8, 48,344,566 people had received their primary vaccine, an increase of 25,131 from the previous day, and 43,708,906 received both doses, an increase of 87,960.

The government said on Thursday that 167 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 133,841 in the UK.

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, there were 38,013 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, the government said.

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said the world must turn on the faucets to fight the flames of the coronavirus internationally.

Fires are now raging around the world, putting enormous pressure on health systems in many countries, he told the BBCs Today program.

At the G7 meeting in early June, there were very real promises of funding and vaccines. With a lot of money flowing, Covax is now in a very good position to buy a fire hose for that fire.

What we really need is to turn on the faucets to provide water to those countries. And we need it to happen today.

