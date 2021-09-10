We could have done it differently, local veterans react to recent US withdrawal from Afghanistan





LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – As the nation approaches the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack, U.S. veterans reflect on their time of service. On Thursday, two panels comprised of local veterans who served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Vietnam shared their thoughts on the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan. Some soldiers said they didn’t think going to war was worth it in the end.

Robert Madison served in Afghanistan in 2010. He said: I don’t think the war was worth it the way we fought it. We could have done differently.

For veterans, it is difficult for them to watch events unfold in Afghanistan as the country falls into the hands of the Taliban. Around 100 people, including 13 US soldiers, were killed at Kabul airport after two explosions. The airport has been a hub for Afghans seeking to flee the country, causing chaos and massive crowds. Vietnam veteran Jack Devine said the United States is not planning how the country will withdraw its troops from the war. Devine said: The military is superior when it comes to logistics and organizing attacks, but we don’t seem to have the same goal of getting out.

As chaos unfolds in Afghanistan, U.S. veterans fear the footage will trigger other servicemen. The panel unanimously agreed that mental and physical health must become a priority.

Madison said: The fight has been really tough for a lot of people I know over the past couple of weeks and I’m afraid it will get significantly worse over the months.

Physical health is also a constant concern for veterans. Veterans die from the effects of Agent Orange, a chemical used during the Vietnam War. Iraq War veteran Cameron Zbikowski said: “The wars in Vietnam and Afghanistan have subjected military troops to God knows what. The fireplaces that have been used in Iraq and Afghanistan have caused health problems and will cause health problems for generations to come and that is exactly what happened to our Vietnamese comrades.

In 2019, 6,000 veterans died by suicide according to Veterans Affairs. Department heads encourage all members of the department to seek mental and physical help. Free resources are available.

