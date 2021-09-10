Annoying phone calls can lead to millions of pounds of fines in the UK | data protection





The proposed overhaul of the UK data rules could result in fines of millions of pounds for annoying and fraudulent calls and texts.

Companies behind annoying communications can face fines of up to 500,000 in the Information Commissioners Office (ICO), but ministers are subject to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which can impose fines of up to 17.5 million, or 4% of global sales. Punishment is being considered accordingly. .

The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) said raising fines to the level of the GDPR regime could help ensure that enforcement regimes are deterred. Last year, the ICO first imposed penalties of up to 500,000 for Glasgow-based businesses that made more than 193 million automated calls in 2018.

Victims of persistent calls can block some by registering their number with a phone affinity service, but only block calls from people, not computer-generated calls.

The proposal was announced during a 10-week government consultation on the UK’s new data regime, with a particular focus on leaving EU rules behind in the post-Brexit era.

Data is one of the world’s most important resources and we want our laws to be based on common sense, not stereotypes, said Culture Minister Oliver Dowden. Now that we have left the EU, we have the freedom to create a new world-leading data system that will unleash the power of data across the economy and society.

The 147 page document suggests that you do not need to ask for your consent for analytics cookies that track data such as time spent on a website. DCMS said the privacy impact of such a move would be minimal.

The government also welcomes evidence of risks and benefits. [an] An option that allows organizations to store or collect information on users’ devices without your consent for other limited purposes. This could include processing necessary for the legitimate interest of the data controller, where the impact on individual privacy is likely to be minimal, DCMS said.

This document also reduces the number of pop-up notifications displayed by allowing computer and mobile phone users to enter their cookie preferences once into their browser or device settings and apply them to all sites. However, DCMS also acknowledged that the move could strengthen data access for companies like Apple and Google.

The consultation confirmed that ministers would consider a government task force’s recommendation to repeal the right to a human review determined by computer algorithms, such as COVID-19 vaccination priorities.

This right is protected by Article 22 of the EU Data Protection Regulation, which has become part of UK law as part of its post-Brexit legal transition. A Task Force on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform, which includes former Prime Minister Theresa May and Iain Duncan Smith, described a trillion-dollar burden on businesses looking to use artificial intelligence.

