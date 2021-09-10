US lifts import ban on Malaysia’s Top Glove over forced labor concerns





A worker leaves a Top Glove factory after his shift in Klang, Malaysia on December 7, 2020. REUTERS / Lim Huey Teng

US ban in place since July 2020 says gloves no longer made with forced labor Top Glove shares jump up to 10%

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 10 (Reuters) – The United States on Friday authorized imports from Malaysian Top Glove Corp (TPGC.KL), after customs officials lifted a one-year ban imposed on the labor suspected forced found at the world’s largest manufacturer of medical gloves.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) banned gloves made by Top Glove in July 2020, saying it discovered abuses of migrant workers. Read more

In a statement, CBP said it would now allow imports after a thorough review of evidence showing Top Glove addressed all indicators of forced labor.

Top Glove had earlier said its disposable gloves would be eligible at all U.S. ports starting September 10.

Its shares, which have plunged about 40% since the ban, jumped 10% on Friday.

Top Glove has taken a reputation and business hit with the ban, which came at a time when it was making record profits as the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for its gloves.

Its production of gloves in Malaysia has plummeted and a billion dollar Hong Kong listing plan has been delayed since the ban. Read more

The North American market accounts for 22% of Top Glove’s total sales volume, according to the most recent data.

TOP GLOVE IMPROVEMENTS

CBP had banned imports of Top Glove products citing evidence of forced labor practices at the company, including debt bondage, excessive overtime, abusive working and living conditions, and record keeping. identity.

While Top Glove said in April it had resolved all indicators of forced labor, U.S. Customs seized two of the company’s shipments in May.

Human rights activist Andy Hall, who had urged CBP to investigate Top Glove, said he welcomed the decision to lift the ban “in light of the dramatic improvements in living conditions and work of foreign workers “at Top Glove.

Top Glove upgraded the hostel facilities for its migrant workers, who make up the majority of its factory’s workforce, and promised to compensate them for the fees they paid to placement officers in their home country. ‘origin.

The charges result in debt bondage, union activists say.

Rivals Hartalega Holdings (HTHB.KL) and Kossan Rubber (KRIB.KL) have also since announced that they will reimburse the costs.

Two other Malaysian companies were also hit with US bans last year – Sime Darby Plantation (SIPL.KL) and FGV Holdings (FGVH.KL). Palm oil producers have both appointed auditors to assess their practices and said they will engage with CBP to address concerns raised.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Tom Hogue and Himani Sarkar

