Where can I watch the US Open 2021 finals in the UK? How to watch Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez on Amazon Prime





Tennis fans recently remembered two of the most anticipated Grand Slam finals this weekend. History will be made in both places.

British teen Emma Raducanu advanced to the US Open final on Thursday night by defeating Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.

She will face off against fellow teenager Leyla Fernandes, who has never made it through the third round of a Grand Slam in Saturday’s final.

In the men’s match, Novak Djokovic had a chance to claim his 21st Grand Slam title, beating out his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He will also achieve something none of them ever experienced. calendar year grand slam.

How to watch the women’s final

The women’s final between Raducanu and Fernandez will take place on Saturday, September 11th at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

It starts at 4pm local time and 9pm in the UK.

You can watch live broadcasts from Amazon Prime Video on your laptop, desktop, smart TV, or through the Prime Video app. Prime Video is 5.99 per month, and a full Amazon Prime subscription is 7.99.

The BBC has secured the right to broadcast the highlights of the Sunday afternoon final amid calls for free broadcasts of matches in the UK.

Live audio commentary is available Saturday night on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sound.

If she wins, Raducanu will become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977.

She will be the first qualifier to reach the final of a Grand Slam tournament, and will be the second ever to qualify for the US Open final featuring two unseeded players.

What are your expectations? Raducanu joked when asked how he would deal with the expectations of the next two days after winning the semifinals on Thursday.

I’m technically a player who passed the qualifiers on paper, so there’s no pressure.

How to watch the men’s final

Djokovic will face Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the men’s semifinal on Friday night. If he wins, he advances to the final on Sunday, September 12th.

It starts at the same time as the women’s match, so it’s 4pm local time and 9pm UK time.

Once again, it’s live on Amazon Prime Video.

Djokovic’s victory will give his supporters another reason to solidify him as the greatest man in history.

Only one man won all four Grand Slams in the year before Rod Laver went back to 1969, and the tennis environment was much less competitive at the time.

Their semi-final opponent, Zverev, also reached the US Open final last year, but never won a Grand Slam.

The other semi is between second seed Daniil Medvedev and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

