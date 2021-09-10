How September 11 led the United States to eternal wars, erosion of rights and insurgency | September 11, 2001





In recent weeks, the Biden administration has launched drone strikes against suspected terrorist targets in Somalia and Afghanistan, based on Congressional authority dating back to September 2001. This week, five terrorist suspects appeared before the tribunal for preliminary hearings now entering their ninth year at Guantnamo Bay, which opened from prison in January 2002.

The aftershocks of September 11 are everywhere. The families of the nearly 3,000 victims are still fighting with the Justice Department to lift the secrecy of the FBI investigation into the attacks and the possible complicity of Saudi officials. Last week, they asked the Departments Inspector General to review the FBI’s allegations that critical evidence was lost, including footage and video footage.

As the United States approaches the 20th anniversary of September 11, it is clearly not just history. More than a decade after Al-Qaida’s last attempted attack on the country, American society and its democracy are shaped and arguably badly corroded by the way it reacted in the first weeks after the fall of the twin towers.

The Authorization to Use Military Force (AUMF), which became law on September 18, 2001, was supposed to give the president the tools he needed to fight al-Qaida. But it is still used as the legal basis for drone strikes and other military operations ordered by Joe Biden around the world, most of which have nothing to do with al-Qaida.

CIA torture of suspects authorized by Bush administration legal notes mired 9/11 suspects in Guantnamo in tainted evidence, leaving prosecution unable to move forward or abandon process .

New books argue that lines can be drawn tracing the spread of disinformation on the internet and the direct challenge to democracy posed by Donald Trump and his supporters, culminating with the January 6 insurgency, to decisions made in the feverish atmosphere which followed the attacks. over New York and Washington two decades ago.

Their conclusion echoes what civil liberties organizations have said over the past two decades, that 9/11 is an autoimmune disease of the Americas: the response did much more damage than the initial attack.

The betrayal of the principles professed by the Americas has been the friendly fire of the war on terrorism, wrote Carlos Lozada, the Washington Post’s non-fiction book reviewer this week.

The AUMF was adopted by Congress on September 14, 2001, three days after the attacks. He gave George W Bush, who later enacted the measure, a mandate to hunt down anyone who planned, authorized, committed or aided the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001 or hosted such organizations or people. The authorization was not limited in time or space.

Barbara Lee, the only congressman to vote against the authorization to use military force in 2001. Photograph: Adam Traum / AP

Amid all the calls for revenge, only one congressman voted against, California Democrat Barbara Lee.

Let’s stop for a minute and think about the implications of our actions today, so it doesn’t get out of hand, Lee warned at the time. By acting, let us not become the evil we deplore.

Over the next 20 years, the 2001 AUMF was used more than 40 times to justify military operations in 18 countries against groups that had nothing to do with 9/11 or al-Qaida. And these are just the operations that the public is familiar with.

It has been widely interpreted as being applicable to the Islamic State, but the full list of groups and individuals targeted by AUMF is secret. It is the founding text of eternal war.

A separate AUMF was passed in 2002 for Iraq, which is heading towards repeal, but Americas Chief General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Congress that AUMF 2001 was the one we had to hold on to.

Days after the passage of the AUMF, the Bush administration submitted the USA Patriot Act, which gave the FBI and other agencies sweeping new powers to collect phone records and other communications from terrorist suspects. A bipartisan alternative with more constraints was ruled out, and the bill was put to a rushed vote before most members of Congress had even read it.

In January 2002, the Guantnamo Bay camp was opened in a part of Cuba administered by the United States, with the intention of keeping terrorist suspects in indefinite detention, out of the reach of the American legal system. Many detainees had been taken to the Afghan battlefield and sold to the United States for bounties by opportunists who claimed they belonged to al-Qaida.

The last act of transformation in the post-September 11 era was the creation of the Department of Homeland Security in June 2002. It was a whole new body that blurred the lines between police, intelligence and immigration. Even the word homeland was shocking, echoing blood and European-style nationalism from the ground up.

The first head of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office (Ice) under DHS supervision was a federal prosecutor, Michael Garcia, who hailed the arbitrary round-up of immigrants from Muslim countries after 9/11 as a disruption exercise.

Ice used the anti-terrorism emergency of the DHS foundation to step up his campaign against mainly Latin American immigrants. In 2005, he carried out 1,300 searches against companies employing undocumented migrants; the following year, they were 44,000. This fabricated link between terrorism and immigration was the driving force between Donald Trump’s election campaign, the Muslim ban he ordered from taking office and his fixation on the construction of a wall at the southern border.

The Oklahoma bombing in 1995 did not produce a response to the war on terror as did 9/11. Photograph: Anonymous / AP

Spencer Ackerman, author of Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilised America and Produced Trump, argues that the amorphous war on terror has supercharged and institutionalized persistent currents of white supremacism that run through the political history of states- United.

Ackerman, a former Guardian reporter, likens the political response to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing by white supremacist Timothy McVeigh to Al-Qaida hijacking attacks six years later.

In the Oklahoma case, Republicans in Congress disputed any suggestion of broader far-right complicity. As anti-terrorism legislation has been tightened, it has been directed against foreign groups. Patriotism was identified with whiteness.

One of the most important lessons of the war on terror is that a white man with a flag and a gun is told by the war on terror culture that he is a counterterrorist, not a terrorist, Ackerman said, adding that a direct line can be drawn between the war on terror and the pro-Trump insurgency on January 6 in Washington.

You can see from the iconography who is in this crowd, which is storming the Capitol, Ackerman said. There are many people who wear hard gloves and tactical gear that essentially cosplay as warriors that the War on Terrorism and its media portrayals have convinced them to be the hallmark of brave American behavior.

Some of the excesses of the 9/11 era have been pruned. The National Security Agency is more limited in its ability to collect bulk phone data, which was ruled illegal by a federal appeals court last year. The Patriot Act was overtaken by the less ambitious USA Freedom Reauthorization Act.

Gunmen stand on the steps of the Michigan state capital after a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Lansing on January 6, 2001. Photo: Paul Sancya / AP

But even after the laws expire, the habits and reflexes of the 9/11 era remain. Karen Greenberg, director of the National Security Center at Fordham University Law School, calls them subtle tools: secrecy, deliberately imprecise legal language aimed at expanding executive power, blurred lines between government agencies and overturning of norms. You can get rid of all of these strategies, but if you don’t get rid of the tools that created these strategies, forget it. It doesn’t matter, Greenberg said.

All of these things that were created in the name of national security, we have seen time and time again turn into things that are not about the war on terror and national security.

His book Subtle Tools: The Dismantling of American Democracy from the War on Terror to Donald Trump argues that the 45th President took advantage of the breaking of standards and the rise in presidential power during the 9/11 era to attack democratic institutions. .

This deliberate escape from the confines of presidential power is something we’re going to have to find as soon as possible, she said.

