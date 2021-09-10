Samsung’s decision on the location of the new “impending” US chip factory – Texas County Judge





The company logo is displayed during Samsung’s press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 7, 2013. REUTERS / Rick Wilking / File Photo

AUSTIN, Sept. 9 (Reuters) – A decision by Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) on the location of its new US $ 17 billion chip factory looming, the judge for Williamson County in Texas, who is in the running for the new plant, said Thursday.

“The decision is imminent. My experience with Samsung is that they are moving with agility and speed,” County Judge Bill Gravell said in an interview with Reuters.

Samsung said it would begin construction on the new 6 million square feet (557,418 square meters) plant in January, with production operational by the end of 2024. The company said no decision has been made. had been taken and that he was also considering Austin, neighboring southern Williamson County, and sites in New York and California. Read more

The plant would mark Samsung’s second chip factory in the United States and comes at a time when the global auto industry is facing a significant semiconductor shortage. Read more

Gravell is the county’s highest elected official and has been in charge of local negotiations with Samsung. He said he was confident Samsung would choose its site, as the company had already started taking drill samples and started surveying, engineering and design work.

“In my heart, I would like to think we have the project,” Gravell said.

The county, home to the headquarters of Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) and a future Apple Inc campus (AAPL.O), has worked hard to woo Samsung’s Korean executives over the past eight months, Gravell said.

County officials presented Samsung executives with custom printed jerseys at the local baseball stadium in January and finished a vivid video presentation with fireworks, the judge said.

Williamson County Commissioners on Wednesday passed a sweeping incentive package that would reimburse Samsung for 90% of property taxes for the first 10 years and 85% for the next 10 years if the company meets certain construction deadlines and creates 1,800 full time jobs.

Assessing the full refund amount is complicated by the unknown future value of the site’s property, Gravell said, but added that the county would still earn more taxes than it currently does on the land.

A separate property tax incentive deal with the town of Taylor would provide Samsung with $ 314 million in tax relief over the next 10 years.

Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/samsung-decision-new-us-chip-plant-location-imminent-texas-county-judge-2021-09-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos