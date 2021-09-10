The UK provides $3.1 million to minimize the humanitarian impact of disasters.





At an event co-hosted by the UK, Germany and UN OCHA UK Middle East and North African Ministers, James Cleverly warned that conflict, COVID-19 and climate change are driving unprecedented levels of humanitarian need.

He urged donors and aid agencies to do humanitarian aid differently and use technology and forecasting to proactively prevent disasters such as floods, droughts or outbreaks of disease and reduce their impact on the most vulnerable.

The UK is a recognized leader in proactive actions such as identifying risks, proactively agreeing action plans and funding, and initiating responses when risk thresholds are exceeded. At the event, Secretary Cleverly announced a new UK support package for this approach, including:

1.8 million in Start Funds in Bangladesh and Nepal, helping national and international NGOs predict and respond to disasters risk financial systems in these countries. This fund will enable Start to purchase drought insurance in Zimbabwe. Working with Disaster Protection Centers, you can assess your financial preparedness ahead of a crisis and identify future growth opportunities in this sector.

The UK strengthened its disaster forecasting work through the G7 presidency through a series of commitments in the first Famine Prevention and Humanitarian Crisis Convention. It has also committed $120 million in disaster risk financing to protect vulnerable communities from the effects of climate change.

Middle East and North Africa Minister James Cleverly said:

Advances in science, technology, and data mean we can better identify the risks of disasters than ever before, but we still too often wait for floods, droughts and disease to occur before we respond.

We need to act ahead of the shock and provide different humanitarian aid to mitigate the shock. In the face of escalating climate change, the entire relief system must come together to stop, minimize and address the threat of loss and destruction from environmental damage. We know that this proactive approach can save lives.

Protecting vulnerable communities from disasters and addressing, minimizing and preventing loss and damage from the impacts of climate change is a top priority in the UK, which will host the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow in November 2021. Natural disasters are on the rise in both regions. The frequency and severity of the consequences of climate change, predictive action, and disaster risk finance play an increasingly important role.

High-level humanitarian exercise of proactive action: Commitment to crisis preparedness action expands the use of proactive action, energizes collective efforts to act ahead of a crisis, mitigates the impact of a crisis, and paves a common path forward. I aimed to explore.

background

More information about the event can be found on the UN OCHA website, as well as a chairman summary of key commitments.

The Start Network helps institutions analyze the risk of crises and creates timely and reliable funding options to spend on different types of crises. We are developing new financing tools that enable humanitarians to mobilize cooperatively and predictably to manage risk rather than respond to it. This allows NGOs to anticipate crises and have access to timely funding to reduce the impact of disasters on their communities.

Start Network is also working on a decentralized model of national and regional hubs. The hub manages its own funds and local and national NGOs have direct access to the funds. The first program to demonstrate this way of working is the Start Fund Bangladesh, which has put more support and funding into the hands of national and regional respondents over a four-year period and is showing the impact of regional-led actions. Startup Fund Nepal is Start Networks’ second national startup fund designed by regional, national and international organizations.

The Center for Disaster Protection is working to change the way the world prepares for and pays for disasters. Identifying, planning and financing disasters before they occur can save lives, reduce suffering and protect livelihoods and economies, especially in the poorest and most vulnerable communities. As the impacts of COVID-19 and climate change grow, the world is more aware than ever before of the importance of preparing and working together to address the risks that can ravage lives. This is why the Center brings nations together with international development, humanitarian and private sector organizations to find solutions and advocate for change.

In June 2021, the G7 announced $120 million in disaster risk financing to enable rapid response to the vulnerable in the event of extreme weather and climate-related disasters. It will help build the systems needed to reach the poorest people quickly, such as payments in the event of a harvest failure, and to protect the lives and livelihoods of the poor and vulnerable in regional disasters across Africa, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Pacific. We will support your plan. People fighting climate risks.

