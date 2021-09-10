Photographs by Adam Ferguson: Ask us about Afghanistan





The American soldiers reflect on their stay in Afghanistan.

By Elliot Ackerman

Photographs by Adam Ferguson

In 2009 and 2010, while on assignment in the Afghan provinces of Helmand, Kunar and Wardak, photographer Adam Ferguson took a break from his journalistic work documenting the war to create portraits of American servicemen. .

From our October 2021 issue

The movement that accompanies an exchange of fire is replaced by the stillness in these images. Yet violence stalks them. In one, a Navy rifleman holds his helmet in his hand, his eyes shielded by dirt-stained goggles. He is not seen taking shelter in the flooded irrigation ditches that crisscross Helmand province, but if you look closely you can see that his pants are torn, and if you look closer you can see that his boots are soaked through. . Quiet times can be the loudest, says Ferguson.

In another photo Lance Corporal Nicholas Edwards, 19, exhales cigarette smoke between patrols in the Marjah District in 2010. I was a baby at the time, Edwards said in our recent phone conversation . Some days it feels like there is a whole life. I look at the picture and I think to myself, who is this guy? I asked Edwards about the tattoo on his chest. Who? he has answered. The boy in the photo is not the man on the other end of the phone, who now has multiple tattoos on his chest. After clarifying that I was asking about the group of tombstones, he told me he was paying homage to his father, who died at the age of 12, his first real experience with death, but not the last. . About halfway through that 2010 deployment, enough Marines from the Edwardss unit had been killed or injured that she needed combat replacements to stay in the field.

In the far east of the country, Ferguson photographed three shirtless soldiers standing on the sandbag roof of the Restrepo outpost, with the Korengal Valley, the infamous Death Valley of the Afghan Wars, below of them. (Korengal’s units suffered some of the highest casualty rates in the war, which is now over. When the last American GIs left the country, the Taliban invaded the Afghan forces that the United States had trained and supported. , reestablishing control of the nation with amazing speed.) The soldier on the right, Sergeant Thomas Richardson, wears a pair of green Nikes. Your feet got sore going up and down these mountains, he recalls. The guys who forgot to bring sneakers ended up making rubber and duct tape sandals so they could rest their feet between patrols.

I also served in and around the Korengal, and I remember the sneakers I wore between patrols. This detail is reminiscent of others, such as how, during the exchange of fire, we had to dodge not only the bullets, but also the granite shards that flew off the mountain walls whenever a Taliban bullet struck. nearby, as if the mountain itself was trying to kill us too.

There is a similarity in these portraits, which is in no way a criticism; in fact, this is what gives them their cumulative power. The torn uniforms. Cool tattoos. Quirks, like a pair of green sneakers. And a request, the one that each subject seems to address to the viewer: Ask us about these details. Ask us where we have been and what we have seen.

This article appears in the October 2021 print edition with the title The Quiet Moments.

