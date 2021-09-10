Fast-track route for gifted stars to enter the UK





Prominent winners and sports stars will be able to live and work more easily in the UK under the new, streamlined immigration rules announced by the government.

The new immigration rules announced today (Friday, September 10) will create a new fast-track international sportsman route, making it easier for professional athletes across sports to work domestically.

A new route, opening next month, will consolidate and replace the current Tier 2 and Tier 5 routes, providing dedicated and streamlined visas for sportspeople, while continuing to offer options for anyone wishing to stay in the UK for 12 months or less. . and their patrons.

The government has also added more awards to the Global Talent Visa, making it easier for the world’s most talented people to come to the country.

Individuals at the pinnacle of their careers and the recipients of prestigious awards in the worlds of arts, sciences, engineering, medicine and more can now use their skills to access the Global Talent Visa. This includes Booker Prize, Academy Award, BAFTA and Wolf Prize winners.

Applicants who receive an eligibility award under this route can expedite their application for approval and apply for a single visa instead.

Today’s immigration change is part of the UK’s point-based immigration system to provide the UK government with a new immigration plan to attract the smartest and best people.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel said:

We want to attract the world’s best talent to the pinnacle of their careers, so the UK remains number one on global leaderboards in sports, arts, sciences, film and technology.

With our point-based system we focus on talent and skills, not on origin, and immigration changes today have proven this, making it much easier for the smartest and best people to live and work in the UK.

Immigration Minister Kevin Foster said:

The UK is the proud home of some of the world’s most talented stars and the changes we’ve made will make it much easier for the best people to come and work in the UK.

Our change to immigration rules puts our words into action and conveys the government’s ambition to bring the brightest and best talent to the UK and ensure a better rebuild.

A spokesperson for the Football Association said:

The FA welcomes changes from the Ministry of Home Affairs to simplify the rules required for visa applications for international sportsmen. Guaranteeing a faster system after getting administrative agency approval from the FA will make it easier for the world’s best footballers to enter the country.

The 73 prestigious awards added to the Global Talent Visa include:

Science, Engineering, Humanities and Medicine: Benjamin Franklin Medal, Faraday Medal, LOral-UNESCO Women’s Science Award, various Wolf Prize categories

Arts and Culture: Booker Prize, various Queen Elizabeth Competitions, International Dublin Literary Award

Film and Television: Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor and Actress

Changes to the government’s immigration rules announced today follow last month’s sponsorship roadmap, which shows how the immigration system will continue to ease administrative procedures for UK organizations sponsoring foreign workers.

