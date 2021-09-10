UK terminates one of its data-sharing agreements with Palantir





Peter Thiel, Co-Founder and Chairman of Palantir Technologies Inc., pauses during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Ota Kiyoshi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The UK government has ended its controversial data-sharing agreement with US tech company Palantir following criticism from privacy activists.

The Department of Health and Social Care announced in August a bid to move the Adult Social Care Dashboard from Palantir to a new system called EDGE, built by British defense giant BAE Systems. I did.

The bidder reads: “The future UK Health Security Administration architecture seeks to move away from reliance on 3rd party data analytics platforms and software.”

“DHSC wants to migrate from their current Palantir solutions to an Environment for Data Gathering and Engineering (EDGE) system. This system was set up and developed for DHSC by BAE Systems and has progressed at a pace during the pandemic.”

The bid was won by London-based IT consultant Mozaic Services and will receive 100,000 ($138,000) upon completion of the migration, according to public records. The project starts on August 18 and runs until September 30, when Palantir automatically renews his contract.

The news that the contract had been terminated was first reported by Bloomberg. The Department of Health and Social Care and Palantir did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, venture capitalist and Facebook board member, Palantir provides a data analytics platform to government departments, intelligence agencies and businesses worldwide.

Demand for software has increased during the coronavirus pandemic as countries attempt to gain insights from health data. The UK, for example, has leveraged Palantir’s skills and expertise to understand the vast amount of COVID-19 data it has collected. I signed a two-year contract in December 2020 and it hasn’t been terminated yet.

In an effort to protect patient privacy, Palantir states that the software “pseudonymizes” patient data before processing it. Data management techniques include turning the original data set into an alias or pseudonym. However, questions are being raised as to whether it is sufficient to protect personal information as a reversible procedure that allows re-identification if necessary.

A campaign to prevent Palantir from collaborating with the UK National Health Service began in June. “Their backgrounds were usually in contracts where people were harmed rather than healed,” said Cori Crider, a lawyer who co-founded Foxglove.

Clive Lewis, a Labor MP and one of the campaign’s supporters, denounced Palantir as having a “terrible track record.”

“We’re building businesses that support drone and missile attacks, immigration raids and arrests, not drug delivery and management,” Lewis told CNBC. “It has a questionable agenda, and I think it will negatively impact patient trust, especially among minority groups who may feel threatened from big government.”

Palantir also has contracts with the British Cabinet and the Ministry of Defense.

