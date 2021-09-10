France removes US, Israel from safe travel list





The Valensole Plateau in Provence, France is now off-limits to unvaccinated American travelers

About two weeks after the EU removed several countries, including the United States, from its safe travel list, France joins several other EU countries in implementing new travel restrictions for travelers Americans.

Much like all other countries in the EU, France operates a traffic light system to manage travel restrictions, with each country labeled in green, orange or red, with vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers from each color group in front. follow different travel rules.

On Sunday September 12 at 12:01 am, the United States and Israel will be placed on the orange list (instead of the previous green classification). People arriving from Amber List countries can come for any reason and do not need to show a negative Covid-19 test result if they are fully vaccinated.

Travelers unvaccinated from that point on must have a substantive reason (compelling reason) to enter the country. Tourism, or visiting family or second homes, are not considered essential reasons. If unvaccinated travelers arrive for essential reasons, they must be in possession of a negative Covid-19 test result (if PCR, taken at most 72 hours before or antigen, taken at most 48 hours before) and then quarantined for 7 days.

The news could exacerbate problems with planning the next trips to France from September 30, all children between the ages of 12 and 18 must also be vaccinated to enter cultural venues, such as cinemas, sports centers and more. concert halls and, above all, restaurants and bars. Currently, 12-18 year olds are excluded from using the health pass, which allows access to such places, but from October this will become a legal obligation.

There are now several EU countries that have changed travel restrictions for American travelers, some have banned American travelers outright, while others have introduced rules that primarily affect unvaccinated travelers.

