COVID-19: UK records 37,622 new infections and 147 more coronavirus-related deaths, showing latest daily figures | UK News





The UK has recorded 147 coronavirus-related deaths and 37,622 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

The government figure compares positive tests and 38,013 infections reported yesterday with 121 deaths and 42,076 cases announced at this time last week.

Since the pandemic began early last year, in the UK, within 28 days, 133,988 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 7,168,806 laboratory-confirmed infections have occurred.

Additionally, 25,774 people received their first coronavirus vaccine yesterday, bringing the total to 48,370,340 (89% of the UK population aged 16 and over).

And 96,702 had their second jab on Wednesday, meaning 43,805,608 are now fully vaccinated (80.6%).

It looks like booster jabs will be approved in the next few days, even though Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, who helped design the AstraZeneca jab, said that not everyone needs a booster jab.

The latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) released today show an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the UK from 3 September to 3 September in children aged 2 to 11 and between the ages of 35 and 49 .

Those aged 25-46 and 50-69 showed a decrease, while the rest of the age groups were uncertain.

ONS estimates that the proportion of people who test positive for COVID is increasing in the northeast of England, decreasing in the southeast and northwest, and maintaining levels in London.

The trend for the rest of England is uncertain.

In the northeast, 1 in 45 people was thought to have contracted the coronavirus for the week leading up to 3 September, compared to 1 in 90 in eastern England.

It has been estimated that around 1 in 45 people have contracted COVID-19 in Scotland, rising to 1 in 65 in Wales and 1 in 60 in Northern Ireland in all three countries.

Earlier today, the United Kingdom Health Security Agency’s estimate of the UK R ratio remained unchanged between 0.9 and 1.1.

