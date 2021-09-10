US Soccer offers collective talks on equal pay





Cindy Parlow Cone has served on both sides of the negotiating table in the fight for equal pay for the US Soccers, first as a player for the Women’s National Team and more recently as President of the Federation . She knows the story. She knows the problems. And she knows the obstacles.

Were not on opposing sides, Cone said on Friday morning. It may seem like that sometimes, but if we were on the same team, we all have the same goal. It’s just how to get there.

Last week, Cone tackled what she sees as the biggest obstacle to solving the fight for equal pay: the unequal prices that FIFA, the world’s footballing governing body, pays to teams participating in the World Cup. These payments, worth tens of millions of dollars but very uneven for men and women, are widely seen as the biggest obstacle to resolving US Soccers’ long legal battle with its women’s team, which includes some of the the world’s most prominent female athletes. .

In private letters to the players’ associations of the men’s and women’s national teams, and in a public letter sent to supporters and members of US Soccer on Friday, Cone and US Soccer proposed a new round of negotiations that would bring together the federation and its teams. women to seek a negotiated distribution of the World Cup prize money.

Until FIFA draws an equalizer, those three parties will have to come together to find a solution, Cone said.

The proposed talks come at a critical time for American football and could pit the interests of the men’s team who lambasted the federation for underpaying the women’s team in public statements and briefs filed in federal court against those female players. The federation’s collective agreement with the men’s team expired at the end of 2018 and its agreement with the women’s team will expire at the end of this year.

While separate negotiations with the two teams began a deal with the men who the US Soccers chief executive said were on track in June, it now appears to be on hold, Cone said on Friday that none of the two teams wouldn’t get a new deal without a resolution on World Cup bonuses. .

As American football, I don’t think we’re willing to sign a CBA that doesn’t match World Cup prizes, Cone said.

Cone also said in his letter to members that US Soccer will offer the same contract to both national teams, which the federation says it has already done. The head of the association of players of the women’s teams called this simply false on Friday.

If the USSF were serious about equal pay, it wouldn’t engage in advertising campaigns that wouldn’t solve our problems, said Becca Roux, executive director of the USWNT Players Association. We want to negotiate in good faith to get a fair deal for our players and will not let them use our fight for equality to create a wedge between women and men.

Mark Levinstein, the executive director of the Men’s Players’ Association, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the players, noted that US Soccer eventually acknowledged that they were paying less. women than men and needed to correct this persistent disparity by concluding a collective agreement on equal pay and resolving the ongoing dispute.

In his letter to fans, Cone called the huge gap between World Cup prizes the most difficult issue we continue to face in our side negotiations with the men’s and women’s national teams.

But in linking the issue to the CBA talks, Cone, who won the 1999 World Cup and two Olympic gold medals as a member of the women’s team, pointed to another long-standing feature of the dispute over equal pay: The men’s and women’s teams have long had priorities in such negotiations, with men earning most of their salaries in club football pushing for bonuses and more match bonuses high and women earning much less as pros emphasizing financial security of guaranteed annual income.

That’s our challenge as a federation, and that’s what women fight for, Cone said. We’re talking about the different structures, and that’s part of the problem, it’s hard to achieve equality when they don’t want the exact same thing, but the main challenge is the huge gap between the Cup prizes. world.

Until FIFA resolves this discrepancy, we really need the help of the men’s and women’s teams to help us resolve this issue. Because we cannot resolve this unilaterally.

The fight of the US women’s teams has already produced significant gains for its players in terms of compensation and bonuses, to the point that the US men’s and women’s teams are considered the two highest-paid national teams in the world. And the successes of women, and their public pressure, have led to tangible gains for women around the world. The Irish football federation recently joined Australia, the Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, England and Brazil to equalize match fees, the money players are paid by their federations for appear in national team matches between their men’s and women’s teams.

But many of these deals, some of them collectively negotiated by an association of unique players, only apply to payments from each federation to its players, and ignore the elephant in the room: only the prices of the FIFA for the biggest men’s competition eclipses what the women’s teams win in their own world championships.

The France men’s team, for example, claimed $ 38 million out of a prize pool of around $ 400 million after their World Cup victory in 2018, producing bonuses of around $ 350,000 per player. A year later, the women of the United States won $ 4 million from a $ 30 million pot for winning the world title.

Like the French stars, American female players have earned six-figure payouts as well, but for them and other female players, wider price inequalities persist. Australia’s deal, for example, guarantees its male and female players the same percentage of World Cup prize money, but not equal amounts, a difference that could run into millions over the duration of the tournament. OK.

A negotiated solution to the federations of many legal entanglements has long seemed to be the best way out of a fight which has cost US Soccer tens of millions of dollars in legal fees and untold blows to its reputation with players, fans. and sponsors. (In addition to her legal fight with the women’s team, US Soccer clashes with former goaltender Hope Solo over her own equal pay demands.) This is why Cone and the federation have been pushing for more. talks in almost every public statement on the case since she took office as president of football in March 2020.

And maybe that’s why Cone is now focusing on collective discussions instead of more legal briefs. Last year, a federal judge dismissed the majority of player equal pay claims last year, but Cone, as a former member of the squad, admitted she preferred to find peace through through talks rather than court orders.

From the US Soccers perspective, this litigation is not good for the sport, and this continued struggle with the players is not helping us develop the game, she said. For me, I would love to put that behind us and hug the National Women’s Team and work together to really make the game grow.

