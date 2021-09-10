US gives first public glimpse inside Afghan base





EL PASO, Texas (AP) The Biden administration on Friday provided the first public look inside a U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are being screened, amid questions about how the government takes care of refugees and controls them.

The three-hour visit to the Fort Bliss military base in El Paso, Texas was the first time the media have been granted wide access to one of eight US military facilities housing Afghans.

Nearly 10,000 evacuated Afghans remain at the base while they undergo medical and security checks before being relocated to the United States.

Afghan children with soccer balls and basketballs played outside large white tents on Friday. A young girl was still wearing dirty clothes.

The US government spent two weeks building what it calls a village to house the Afghans on the base. It’s a sprawling area with hundreds of air-conditioned tents used as sleeping quarters and dining rooms on bushy dirt grounds, a landscape that in some ways resembled parts of the homeland they fled.

Under a program called Operation Allies Welcome, some 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted to the United States, including translators, drivers and others who assisted the United States military during the 20 Years War and feared retaliation from the Taliban after their rapid seizure of power. last month.

Nearly 130,000 were airlifted out of Afghanistan in one of the largest mass evacuations in US history. Many of these people are still in transit, subject to security checks and checks in other countries, including Germany, Spain, Kuwait and Qatar.

Members of Congress questioned whether the screening was thorough enough. Many Afghans who have worked for the US government have already gone through years of screening before being hired and then again applying for a special immigrant visa for US allies.

Once released from the base, they will be assisted by the resettlement agencies responsible for placing the refugees. Agencies prioritize places where refugees have family already in the United States or there are Afghan immigrant communities with the resources to help them start a new life in a foreign country.

So far, no one in Fort Bliss has been released for relocation.

The Pentagon has said all evacuees are tested for COVID-19 upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Washington.

The Biden administration is also using the base to house thousands of immigrant children, mostly from Central America, who have crossed the US-Mexico border alone in record numbers, without adults. Children are housed there until they can be reunited with relatives already in the United States or with a sponsor, usually a family friend, or sent to an approved facility.

Associated Press writer Julie Watson contributed to this San Diego report.

Farnoush Amiri is a member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative corps. Report for America is a national, nonprofit service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to cover undercover issues.

