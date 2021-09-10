Government takes further steps to address HGV driver shortage





New Comprehensive Government Package to Address HGV Driver Shortage Issues Accelerating drivers’ entry into the UK transport industry as legislation changes to streamline the delivery of 50,000 additional HGV driving tests to address longstanding challenges facing countries around the world Demonstrate helpful leadership

Up to 50,000 additional HGV driving tests will be delivered each year, thanks to government actions to streamline the testing process and address the global truck driver shortage.

The HGV driving test will be completely overhauled. This means that the driver only needs to run one test to drive both rigid and articulated trucks instead of taking two separate tests (three weeks apart). This will allow approximately 20,000 more HGV driving tests per year, allowing drivers to obtain their licenses and enter the industry faster.

Testing will also be shorter by removing the reversing element and, for vehicles with trailers, the removal and re-engagement movement and having a third party test it separately. This part of the test is conducted off the road and in the maneuvering area and takes a significant amount of time. Testing these maneuvers individually can save the examiner time, allowing a different full test every day.

Motorists will no longer have to undergo other tests to tow a trailer or caravan, which could result in approximately 30,000 additional HGV driving tests per year.

This new legislation changes previous EU regulations that the UK is no longer obligated to use.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said:

From Inverness to St. Ives, HGV drivers are helping keep the country running, even during the pandemic. Driver shortages are a global problem, but we are taking action in the UK to help industry leaders attract drivers and build a more resilient sector.

We’ve already delivered 50% more tests than before the pandemic, but today’s additional measures are up to 50,000 more per year, allowing more and more people to start their careers as paid HGV drivers.

The changes follow a public consultation during the summer when thousands of respondents, including industry leaders, endorsed the move as a positive step to help address the truck driver shortage that currently affects countries around the world.

The driving standards required to drive HGVs are unaffected and road safety continues to be paramount. Drivers who do not show their best abilities will not be granted a license. It is also recommended that all motorists be trained to tow trailers and caravans.

Driver shortages are a widespread problem affecting countries across Europe and the United States due to a variety of factors, including an aging workforce. Today’s announcement will increase driver testing and numbers and will help industry leaders build a resilient UK transport sector that attracts drivers from across society.

New rules for towing trailers or caravans by car from fall 2021.

Driver Test Changes Minister’s Statement of September 10, 2021

