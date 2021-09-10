A sharp rise in the UK Megadeal





According to a new report by Shoosmiths in collaboration with Beauhurst, the number of venture capital ‘megadeals’ in the UK has increased tenfold in the past decade.

In 2011 there were five ‘mega deals’ (over £50 million invested in the company), but in the first half of 2021 there were a whopping 51 mega deals. The volume of transactions has also increased, making it more than half of this year’s fundraising. ‘Giga Deal’ – Stock trades in excess of £100 million. As a result, 2021 looks set to be a landmark year for both the size and value of Megadeals.

Factors driving the unprecedented number and value of Megadeals include record economic stimulus measures employed worldwide to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and capital shifts to tech sectors that performed well during the pandemic, such as software . Other factors include more and more venture capital investors raising funds and lower returns available in the public market.

Where is the money going?

When it comes to location, it’s not surprising that most of the companies financed through Megadeals are located in London and the southeast, but it’s important to note that UK VC investments are accessible from all locations. The proliferation of small-scale mega deals in the Northwest may indicate that this is starting to happen, but more action needs to be taken to raise awareness of the investment opportunities and support available for businesses expanding outside London. may be. With most fundraising deals taking place remotely in 2020, it will be interesting to see if the pandemic has challenged the notion of having to be in London to meet and present potential investors.

Which sectors are attracting investment?

The UK tech sector has seen record growth over the past decade and most tech companies are benefiting when it comes to large investments. The UK fintech business reigns supreme, whether it’s consumer-oriented fintech or focused on B2B offerings. Some of the biggest deals over the past 18 months have been with fintechs, including Revolut, KI Insurance, Checkout.com and Go Cardless. This, along with Wise’s recent listing on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the strength of the UK fintech market and investor confidence in London as a global financial center and gateway to post-Brexit European markets.

Companies that make ESG a top priority for most organizations and deliver sustainability, especially transportation technology and energy technology, are also attracting significant investments. Healthtech is another sector that is attracting growing investor interest, an inevitable consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

eyesight

The outlook for UK investment (and the underlying tech ecosystem) looks very positive, with the number of megadeals showing no signs of dwindling.

Key findings from the report

The number of megdeals in the UK skyrocketed rapidly. As of the end of the first half of 2021, the number of mega deals (51) already exceeded the total number of 2020 (44) and surpassed the previous record of 2019 (38). The record amount invested through Megadeal was £6.5 billion invested in the first half of 2021, surpassing the previous high annual value of £6.2 billion invested through 38 deals in 2019. It is primarily technology companies that benefit from megadeal investments. UK financial technology, software and life sciences companies dominate the corporate sector rankings by number of mega deals. Most of the companies that have raised funds through megadeals are located in London and the southeast, with megdeals spreading slowly in other regions as well. The outlook for UK venture capital investment and the underlying tech ecosystem looks very optimistic, as the number of mega deals in parts of the UK, especially the Northwest, show no signs of slowing overall.

The report – ‘UK Megadeals: Past, Present and Future’ analyzes investment trends and examines where the money went and where it came from.

You can access the full report here.

