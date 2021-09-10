U.S. Senators Call on EEOC to Investigate Amazon’s Treatment of Pregnant WorkersExBulletin





Working conditions in Amazon warehouses, which are on the rise in the United States, are under increased scrutiny.

Six US Senators are calling for a federal investigation into Amazon’s treatment of pregnant workers in its warehouses. This is the latest move by lawmakers across the country to bring regulatory attention to the working conditions of the company’s growing workforce.

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is expected to determine whether “Amazon consistently denies reasonable accommodation for pregnant workers in its distribution centers,” wrote Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, DN.Y., in a co-signed letter by Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. ., Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and three other Democrats.

The letter cited multiple lawsuits and at least two cases in which pregnant women accused Amazon of refusing requests for reassignment or lighter duties, arguing that this violated federal protections for pregnant or disabled workers.

Amazon officials did not immediately respond to the letter, released Friday.

Advocates have particularly focused on the speed quotas required of workers in Amazon warehouses. Critics say the pace can be unhealthy and overwhelming, forcing workers to skip bathroom breaks and bypass safety measures.

Advocates have particularly focused on the speed quotas required of workers in Amazon warehouses. Critics say the pace can be unhealthy and overwhelming, forcing workers to skip bathroom breaks and bypass safety measures.

California lawmakers on Wednesday passed one-of-a-kind legislation that could give warehouse workers new power to fight these quotas. It would also lead to more public disclosure of the specific speed requirements that Amazon makes to its warehouse workers and their impact on worker health.

Investigations by news organizations and the Worker-backed Strategic Organization Center found that the serious injury rate in Amazon warehouses was nearly double the industry average.

Founder Jeff Bezos said in a letter to shareholders in April that Amazon hired 6,200 security professionals and pledged $ 300 million for workplace safety projects in 2021.

“We don’t set unreasonable performance goals,” he wrote. “We set achievable performance goals that take into account the length of service and actual performance data of employees. ”

Speed ​​quotas and extensive automated monitoring of company productivity were among the top concerns of workers who pushed to organize Amazon’s warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama.

However, Bessemer workers could have a revival because a federal labor official found Amazon’s anti-union tactics tainted the initial vote enough to overturn its results. A regional director of the National Labor Relations Council is expected to decide in the coming weeks on the advisability or timing of a new vote.

Editor’s note: Amazon is one of NPR’s financial backers.

