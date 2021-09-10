Britain must prepare for winter Covid wave, Boris Johnson warns | covid





Britain must head into an uncertain winter fully prepared for a new wave of pandemics. Boris Johnson warns next week as he unveils a blueprint for keeping schools and bars closed again.

The Prime Minister’s Covid winter plan will set up emergency measures that could include the re-introduction of some nationwide restrictions like social distancing or masks that will be enforced if the number of cases and hospitalizations start to overwhelm the NHS again.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Johnson is expected to announce plans to avoid a complete lockdown, including the introduction of COVID-19 boosters and the largest-ever flu prevention campaign in history.

Government sources believed that boosters would only be recommended for the elderly and vulnerable in phase one, but stressed that the NHS would be ready once advisors approve widespread adoption of the third-jab for other age groups.

Prime Minister Johnson will also announce the launch of a COVID-19 passport that will allow access to large and crowded places like nightclubs, and the UK’s Chief Medical Officer (CSO) will vaccinate children between the ages of 12 and 15 next week. is expected to permit.

A senior government source said: We were going to approach it as we did through the plague. Ready. If the case becomes a problem and hospitalization becomes a problem, we will take action.

On Friday, 37,622 new cases of coronavirus were reported, 1,063 people were hospitalized with the virus and 147 coronavirus deaths across the UK.

The source added that the prime minister is desperate to avoid closing anything, and the Covid winter plan is designed to avoid the need for another complete closure.

There is great uncertainty about what will happen. We must be prepared, we must be ready to go. But we’ve got our confidence in the vaccine program and hopefully we have more details and hopeful kids on the boosters next week. And we need to make sure we have a fully prepared winter, they said.

No 10 hopes the blueprint will appease the Conservative anti-lockdown rebels, who are already revolting over the government’s plans to extend the COVID-19 emergency authority for another six months through a vote in late September.

A senior Whitehall source said Johnson’s intervention would do what we call pitch rolling in the government.

The PM doesn’t want any action, but can’t rule it out unless it wants another lock. You may need to use other options. [which] Social distancing may be reintroduced, or face masks may be reintroduced depending on circumstances.

The prime minister is likely to leave a more cautious note than he has done in recent months as he sets up his government to think about the epidemic. Downing Street’s hope is that people take additional precautions without formal restrictions.

A spokesperson for Johnson said the NHS must be prepared to face difficult times this winter.

The UK Prime Minister’s COVID-19 plan is expected to coincide with the announcement of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization for Booster Zab (JCVI) and the announcement of the UK Chief Medical Officer on immunization of students aged 12-15.

JCVI is understood to have agreed in principle to a fall booster program after lengthy discussions on Thursday, in which a panel showed interim results from the Cov-Boost study examining the efficacy of various vaccines given to people as a third dose. Someone who has had two AstraZeneca or Pfizer jabs before.

JCVI has already approved a third injection for about 500,000 clinically very vulnerable adults and older children, and it can simply be extended to people with other medical conditions or older people.

JCVI is also believed to have endorsed the idea of ​​offering booster jabs where possible, along with a regular program of annual flu immunizations for the elderly or people with health problems.

Another study, known as ComFluCov, is investigating whether using both jabs together is safe and effective.

