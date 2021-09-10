U.S. lawmakers seek to protect election workers after Reuters probe





An election worker disinfects a voting booth at the polling center on the first day of early voting for the New York Primary Election at the Resorts World Casino in Queens, New York, United States on June 12, 2021. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz / File Photo

September 10 (Reuters) – Members of Democratic Congress called for tougher legislation to deal with death threats against U.S. election administrators following a Reuters report that revealed no arrests in response a wave of intimidation targeting workers since the presidential election in November.

In a report released on Wednesday, Reuters identified more than 100 threats of death or violence against workers and election officials, in an unprecedented campaign of intimidation inspired by the former’s false allegations. President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen. The response from US law enforcement has so far produced only four known arrests and no convictions.

This is a real problem, and needs attention, said Rep. John Sarbanes, a Democrat from Maryland. If they are attacked, our democracy is seriously attacked.

In late June, Sarbanes was among a group of Democratic House members and senators who introduced the Election Subversion Prevention Act, which would make bullying, threat, coercion or harassment a federal crime. ‘an election worker. It would also seek to limit arbitrary and unfounded dismissals of local election officials.

Around the same time, the US Department of Justice announced the creation of a task force to investigate threats against election workers.

About two weeks earlier, on June 11, Reuters released a report that revealed frightening threats against Georgian election officials and their families, including Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. At the end of July, a House committee held a hearing on the electoral threats.

Reuters’ second investigation into the matter, released this week, revealed large gaps in the protection that U.S. law enforcement provides to election administrators. Local police departments said they had struggled to identify suspects who made anonymous threats and determine which threats reached crime level. Some election officials complained that police or federal investigators did not take the threats seriously and said they did not know which agency, if any, was investigating.

This report shows how essential this bill is to protect the independence and security of our local election officials and to ensure that elections are free and fair, Sarbanes said.

Representative Nikema Williams, a Georgian Democrat, called the threats against election workers appalling.

That shouldn’t happen in this country, said Williams, whose district includes Fulton County, where Reuters has documented dozens of death threats against election workers and their families.

Reuters has contacted more than a dozen Republican lawmakers for comment. They included Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, and Senators Mitt Romney, of Utah and Ted Cruz, of Texas; as well as Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. All declined to comment or did not respond to requests. A Trump spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, 2024 presidential candidate, has said threatening anyone illegal in Florida.

Threatening violence against anyone including, but not limited to elected officials is a crime in Florida, DeSantis said in a statement to Reuters. This was the case long before November 2020.

WE MUST PROTECT THEM

Representative Mary Gay Scanlon, Democrat of Pennsylvania and co-sponsor with Sarbanes of the Protect Election Workers Bill, said she plans to speak with her colleagues about holding a hearing on the matter and contact the Ministry of Justice.

No one is held responsible, Scanlon said of the people who sent the threats.

The Reuters report documented several election officials in his constituency who received death threats and went into hiding. Scanlon said she plans to have discussions with DOJ officials to ensure they have the tools they need to effectively prosecute threats of violence.

In response to the Reuters report, the Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday that it is committed to aggressively addressing threats of violence directed against state and local election officials and that it will work without relax with our federal, state and local partners to strengthen our collective efforts to fight against this recent and totally unacceptable phenomenon.

Attorney General Merrick Garland promised more than 1,400 election officials in an Aug. 26 appeal that the Justice Department takes their safety seriously.

Threats against election officials, he said, “are the subject of intense attention from the highest levels of the justice ministry, according to a transcript of his words.

Pete Aguilar, a Democrat from California, said the ongoing threats underscored the need to better protect the personal information of election workers. Reuters found that many officials had received threats on their personal cell phones or faced personal attacks from people with knowledge of their home addresses.

They deserve to know that they will not be harassed or threatened for doing their important job, Aguilar said.

Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez, a Democrat from New Mexico, said election officials let her know they feel fear daily.

Counting the votes shouldn’t be dangerous work, she said.

Reporting by Linda So and Jason Szep; edited by Brian Thevenot

