UK Schools Should Teach About 9/11 Attack, Experts | September 11, 2001





Experts say students must be properly educated about the 9/11 attacks so they can investigate the case on their own and avoid falling into dangerous online conspiracy theories.

If schools don’t play a role, other people with different agendas will try to sell their worldviews to young people. 9/11 creates tension. He said Jeremy Hayward, a researcher at University College London who recently wrote a report on conspiracy theories at school. .

However, a recent study by UCL, 20 years after the attack, found that teachers lack the time, resources, and training to adequately teach students about events and their consequences.

9/11 is often taught in citizenship classes, but Hayward said some teachers are discouraged by the sensitivities involved. History teachers who are more likely to be adequately trained struggle to find time in an already packed curriculum.

Hayward warned that not teaching students born after 2001 about the event all would leave a knowledge gap that other groups could fill. This is an important area to teach as it can be a challenge and an opportunity to act and see if people are going to the rabbit hole, which is sometimes very dangerous.

He added that teaching about 9/11 is especially important right now, given that conspiracy theories, especially those associated with widespread movements involving QAnon, who agree the idea that the attacks are government conspiracies, gained popularity among students during the pandemic. I did.

The extent to which 9/11 is taught in schools is not fully understood as there is no data collected. This event is not a mandatory part of the compulsory school history curriculum, and many secondary schools are not obligated to follow it as most are academies.

The 9/11 key resource set for teachers was created by the charity SINCE 9/11, which reports that the free worksheet has been downloaded 10,000 times in the past year.

The twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York in 1999, two years before the world’s deadliest terrorist attack. Photo: Ed Bailey/AP

Peter Rosengard, founder of SINCE 9/11, says philanthropy studies show that 9/11 is a topic that many young people rarely discuss at school but are very interested in, while teachers need more training, more time and resources.

He said: Some teachers are concerned about what they perceive as difficult or controversial subjects and do not want to feel alienated from their classrooms. He added that additional government support in support of SINCE 9/11’s resources would definitely help.

Alison Kitson, associate professor of history education at UCL, said 9/11 is particularly important to include in the history curriculum because themes of extremism, such as the climate crisis and postcolonialism, are important contemporary issues. She said the classroom is an important space for informational and rational discussion on such topics.

But she warns that teachers are hesitant because of a lack of government funding for subject-specific professional development and resources. She said: Schools don’t have spare money, but it would be amazing to qualify for time, money, or preferably both, and support the often carefree subject associations and actually support teachers.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Education said: We have over 150+ sites on the Educate Against Hate website to help teachers and parents combat all forms of radicalization, including the pack for the 9/11 events developed with SINCE 9/11. Free resources.

Schools must actively promote basic British values, including democracy, the rule of law, and mutual respect and tolerance. The upcoming 9/11 anniversary offers opportunities to teach about these issues as part of the school curriculum, such as citizenship or history, or at school assemblies.

