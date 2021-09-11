



Brexit update

The EU’s top Brexit negotiator flatly rejected Britain’s calls to rewrite the rules governing trade between the UK and Northern Ireland.

Maros Sefcovic marks the third time the UK will fully implement its controversial post-Brexit trade rules as talks with Brussels continue by blatantly rejecting the opposing-numbered UK cry for repeal of the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol on Friday. A delayed week has ended.

The comments by EU officials came during a visit to Belfast, following a threat from a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) representative to resign as Northern Ireland’s head of power sharing “within a few weeks” unless the protocol is repealed.

Britain’s Brexit Secretary David Frost has warned the European Union that the agreement is not “sustainable” in its current form and that it lacks “flexibility”. But Sefkovich ruled out a full-scale renegotiation, telling reporters in Belfast that “we’re not going to do that.”

“Not applying the protocol doesn’t make the problem go away, it’s the tool that solves the problem,” he added. “I believe that solutions can be found within the protocol. We need good understanding and cooperation from the other side.”

The UK government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sefcovic said he was “aware” of Northern Ireland’s trade unionists’ concerns over the protocol, but said it was “the only solution we have”.

However, DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “It is unfortunate that Sefkovich is so ignorant of the real and genuine concerns of the outside world.”

Donaldson said the Irish Sea border set in the protocol to avoid the island’s hard border undermines Northern Ireland’s position in the UK’s internal market by introducing customs inspections as if they were separate countries.

He did not set a deadline for threatening withdrawal from the mandated Stormont Parliament, but told BBC Radio Ulster that he would act unless the British government fulfills its promises to protect trade between the UK and Northern Ireland.

Sefcovic said in a speech at Queen’s University this morning that the renegotiation of the protocol “will mean instability, uncertainty and unpredictability.”

It was the exact opposite of the “clear demands for stability and predictability” of business, political and civic leaders he heard during his visits.

He said the protocol would mean Northern Ireland would have access to both the UK’s internal market and the EU’s single market. “One of the business leaders put it on just fine yesterday. This way you have jam on both sides of the bread,” he said.

Sefcovic noted that the protocol was the product of five years of negotiations following the UK’s 2016 Brexit vote. . . We must not discard everything [protocol]”He said.

