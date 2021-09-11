Inflation watch: US producer prices soar to new record | Business and Economy News





Friday brought further confirmation of rising inflation after the US Department of Labor said its Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures the prices companies get for the goods and services they sell jumped 8.3% in August from a year earlier, the biggest gain since data was first measured in November 2010.

Inflation has become a hallmark of economic recoveries in the United States and around the world after COVID-19, as companies scale up operations in droves, triggering bottlenecks in the supply of raw materials. Labor shortages are also creating headaches for American companies, many of which have had to raise wages or offer signing bonuses to attract workers.

July saw a record 10.9 million job vacancies in the United States.

Prices for final demand services rose 0.7% last month, marking the eighth consecutive increase.

Take away food and energy, which tend to be more volatile, and the core PPI rose 0.3 in August after rising 0.9 percent in July.

During the year, basic producer prices rose 6.3%, the largest increase since data was first calculated in 2014.

When prices rise for businesses, those costs are often passed on to consumers, whose spending accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic growth.

While a little inflation is good for an economy because it prompts consumers to buy goods and services now, rather than sitting on their wallets waiting for prices to drop, too much Inflation can be deeply destructive if it triggers a sharp rise in prices. spiral.

The big fear is that if inflation gets out of hand, it could prompt the US Federal Reserve to sharply raise interest rates and possibly derail the economic recovery.

But Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly said that he and his fellow policymakers believe the current wave of rising prices is a temporary consequence of supply bottlenecks and that inflation will end. by moderating.

Inflation is also more severe for low-income households as it absorbs a larger share of their income, especially for basic necessities like food and gasoline.

The economic rebound hit a slowdown this summer as COVID-19 infections linked to the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus increased in parts of the country.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said economic activity in the United States slowed in July and August. Last month, the economy added a paltry 235,000 jobs, the slowest pace of job creation since January and a dramatic slowdown from the previous month.

