24 million for advanced science and fisheries





Fishing companies across the UK now have access to an investment of 24 million to develop technology, test new equipment and support world-class research to improve the industry’s productivity and long-term sustainability.

This happens when UK industry recovers from the pandemic and benefits from the new post-Brexit quota system. British fleets now have significantly increased quota fish stocks such as mackerel and herring. In the UK, vessels under 10 meters received increased quotas from various stocks. This is more than double the quota received last year.

The funding announced by the government to support better science and innovation projects is the first part of the 100 Million British Seafood Fund designed to level coastal communities across the UK. This will allow the industry to process more fish in the UK and create more jobs across the supply chain. We will also invest in technology to improve our workforce and educate new entrants, as well as keep the UK at the forefront of new safe and sustainable fishing methods.

Environment Minister George Eustice said:

In the past nine months, we have taken some important steps in the right direction for our fisheries.

We took an independent position in the Regional Fisheries Management Organizations, agreed to a quota exchange mechanism and increased quotas for UK vessels.

Now this massive investment will benefit coastal communities up and down the UK. The first investment of the 100 Million Seafood Fund will help promote the science and innovation of fisheries and, along with fisheries laws, have the world’s most sustainable fleet.

Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis said:

The launch of this fund is the first of several great opportunities for Northern Ireland’s fish industry and will help reap the rewards of modernization.

The UK Seafood Fund will support the sector to become more productive, resilient and sustainable as the sector advances practices and we recover better from the pandemic.

Treasury Secretary Steve Barclay said:

We are committed to making all areas of the economy more sustainable and resilient, and these funds will help achieve this in the fishing industry. As part of our jobs initiative, this investment will support fishing, level coastal communities and create jobs, as well as encourage further innovation in science and technology.

Secretary of State Simon Hart of Wales said:

The UK Government is committed to supporting Welsh’s fishing industry and the 100 Million Seafood Fund will help ensure a sustainable future and contribute to jobs and prosperity in coastal communities.

UK Scottish Government Minister David Duguid said:

I know that the 100 million UK Seafood Fund is eagerly awaited through extensive engagement with the Scottish seafood industry, and I welcome the news that the first substantive funding will boost innovation and, most importantly, sustainability.

The UK government has firmly supported industries that are pivotal to the well-being of coastal communities and we have determined that fishing and processing in all sectors must be able to maximize the opportunities that lie before us. I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Scottish seafood and aquaculture sector to ensure that this new funding will take the industry to new heights.

The Fisheries Industry Science Partnership initiative kicks off today for initial engagement with industry before inviting bids to finance the project to support the industry. The initiative will fund the collection of new data to sustainably manage the UK’s fish stocks, research new types of fishing gear to promote sustainable fishing, increase confidence in fisheries science, and explore the benefits and benefits of aquaculture. It will increase your knowledge of impact.

Dr Bryce Stewart, aquatic biologist and senior lecturer at York University, said:

I am particularly excited to see the start of this initiative for the Fisheries Industry Science Partnership. Our recent research shows that this collaboration is essential to increasing trust and developing more effective and efficient management measures. Ultimately, this will lead to more productive fishing and a healthier marine environment.

The 100 million fund is divided into three pillars.

Launched today, the Science and Innovation Pillar will enable the fishery and seafood industry to work with scientists to study new types of fishing gear that are more productive and sustainable, gather new data to more sustainably manage the UK’s fish stock, and to: You will see support for pilot projects such as Used as a new biodegradable packaging material for chilled fish and seafood to reduce single-use plastics. These advances in science and research will help increase efficiency and ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry.

The infrastructure pillar, to be announced later in the fall, will invest in projects that strengthen the UK’s supply chain, allowing the industry to take full advantage of the increased quotas obtained through trade and cooperation agreements. Potential projects include funding for port modernization, logistics hubs, refrigeration facilities, processing plants and new fish market improvements.

Additional skills and training pillars support career opportunities and skill advancement in the field to ensure that the industry has the right skills, competencies and expertise. This will be a significant aid to training in industries that have often lacked formal pathways for training and advancement.

Details on how to bid for funding for these two initiatives will be announced at an appropriate time.

