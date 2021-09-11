US forces were training Guinean soldiers who took off to stage a coup





NAIROBI, Kenya The American Green Berets were training local forces in the West African nation of Guinea last weekend when their charges withdrew for a mission not listed in any military training manual: they staged a coup. ‘State.

Shots rang out as an elite unit of Guinean special forces stormed the presidential palace in the capital, Conakry, early Sunday, removing the country’s president, 83-year-old Alpha Cond. A few hours later, a young charismatic officer, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, announced himself as the new leader of Guinea.

The Americans knew him well.

A team of a dozen Green Berets had been in Guinea since mid-July to train around 100 soldiers in a special forces unit led by Colonel Doumbouya, who served for years in the French Foreign Legion, participated in US military exercises and was once a close ally of the president he overthrew.

The United States, like the United Nations and the African Union, has condemned the coup, and the US military has denied knowing about it in advance.

For the Pentagon, however, it is a shame. The United States has trained troops in many African countries, primarily for counterterrorism programs, but also for the general purpose of supporting civilian-led governments.

And although many US-trained officers have seized power in their countries, most notably General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, it is believed to be the first time it has been done in the midst of an American military course.

On Sunday, once the Green Berets realized a coup was underway, they went directly to the United States Embassy in Conakry and the training program was suspended, Kelly Cahalan said, US Africa Command spokesperson. The blow, she said, is incompatible with US military training and education.

US officials seeking to downplay the episode first pointed out that the base where the training took place was in Forcariah, a four-hour drive from the presidential palace, near the Guinean border with Sierra Leone.

But on Friday, US officials said they were investigating reports that Colonel Doumbouya and his fellow coup plotters left in an armed convoy from the same base early Sunday, suggesting they escaped while their instructors were sleeping.

We have no information on how the apparent military seizure of power occurred, and we had no prior indication of these events, said Bardha S. Azari, also a spokesperson for the US Command for the Defense. ‘Africa, in an email.

The coup in Guinea, the fourth military takeover in West Africa in 12 months, after two coups d’état in Mali and a contested succession in Chad, fueled fears of a democratic setback in a African region prone to coups.

The unease among U.S. officials over their proximity to coup plotters has been compounded by video footage circulating in recent days showing U.S. military officers smiling into a crowd of cheerful Guineans on September 5, the day of the coup. State.

As a four-wheel-drive vehicle with Guinean soldiers perched in the back crosses the crowd chanting freedom, an American appears to be touching the hands of jubilant people.

If the Americans are involved in the putsch, it is because of their mining interests, said Diapharou Chauve, a teacher in Conakry, in reference to the huge Guinean deposits of gold, iron ore and bauxite, which are used to manufacture aluminum.

U.S. officials confirmed the video showed Green Berets returning to the U.S. Embassy on Sunday, but denied that it implied support for the coup. The US government and military are not in any way involved in this apparent military takeover, Ms. Azari, the spokesperson, said.

For many Guineans, the Americans’ cameo role in the coup was just part of a week of dizzying change spurred by Colonel Doumbouya, 41, now the second youngest leader of a state African.

The youngest is in neighboring Mali, where Colonel Assimi Gota only came to power in May, also following a coup.

After an hour-long shootout in front of the presidential palace on Sunday in which at least 11 people were killed, Guinean and Western officials said, Colonel Doumbouya appeared on state television wearing sunglasses and draped of the Guinean tricolor.

He said he was forced to seize power due to the actions of President Cond, a former democracy activist elected president in 2010 after a previous coup paved the way for elections.

But Mr Conds’ legitimacy collapsed last year after amending the constitution to allow him to run for a third term, which he won. After the elections, more than 400 political opponents were thrown into squalid prisons in Guinea, where at least four died, Amnesty International said.

Post-coup footage showed a disheveled Mr. Cond surrounded by soldiers, slumped on a couch and looking dejected. Colonel Doumbouya declined to say where he is being held, although envoys from West Africa’s main political and economic bloc met with Mr. Cond on Friday and said he was in good health.

The president was ousted by an officer whose career he once blessed.

Colonel Doumbouya came to the public’s attention in October 2018 during Guinea’s 60th anniversary celebrations, when he paraded the country’s new special forces unit in central Conakry. Images of the parade have gone viral on Guinean social networks.

People were very impressed with the soldiers’ choreography and the synchronized movement of their vehicles, said Issaka K. Souar, director of the Sahel and West Africa program at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Mr Cond, in an interview in 2018, praised the young officer from the Malinke tribe. Colonel Doumbouya, as a French legionnaire, served in Afghanistan and Côte d’Ivoire and underwent commando training in Israel, according to his official biography.

Married to a French military police officer, he is also of French nationality and graduated in defense studies from a Parisian university.

While public disaffection with Mr. Cond laid the groundwork for the coup, it was also fueled by latent rivalries within Guinea’s defense establishment, a Western official said. an analyst, who could not be identified due to the sensitivity of the case.

They said tensions have grown between Colonel Doumbouya and Guinean defense minister Mohamed Dian. Fearing a coup in the capital, Mr. Dian moved the special forces unit to the Forcariah base.

Colonel Doumbouya publicly complained that his unit was under-resourced.

American officials have known Colonel Doumbouya since the start of his ascension. A photo posted to the U.S. Embassy’s Facebook page from October 2018 showed him standing with three U.S. military officials outside the U.S. Embassy.

But on Friday, U.S. officials said they were puzzled as to why he would choose to mount a coup at a time when he was working closely with the Americans.

This is not the first time that coups d’état in Africa have cast a shadow over American training programs on the continent. As insurgents surged into the desert of northern Mali in 2012, US-trained commanders of the country’s elite army units defected at a critical time, taking troops, trucks, and weapons and their new skills to the enemy.

Declan Walsh reported from Nairobi, Kenya, and Eric Schmitt reported from Washington. Abdourahmane Diallo has contributed reporting from Conakry, Guinea, and Christiaan Triebert from New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/10/world/africa/guinea-coup-americans.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos