Climate: Greenpeace declares state of emergency with ‘super trawlers’ accused of depleting British fish ‘putting oceans and livelihoods at risk’ | climate news





Environmentalists and small fishing boat captains have declared a “state of emergency” due to the impact of industrial trawlers in British waters.

Greenpeace, along with representatives of the fishing community, said that super trawlers and a new generation of boats using high-efficiency fishing methods are seriously depleting the resources of the Strait and southern North Sea.

They warn that it is endangering the health and livelihoods of the seas.

Image: Sky News’ Thomas Moore joins Greenpeace on patrol as part of the Operation Ocean Witness organization.

Sky News joined Greenpeace to patrol as part of the organization’s Operation Ocean Witness.

About 18 miles off the coast of Sussex, still in British territorial waters, we found the French ‘fly-shooter’, a trawler that uses huge nets and expertise to catch entire shoals of fish.

Although the fishing method is legal, it is effective enough to catch up to 11 small boats.

Greenpeace marine activist Chris Thorne said, “The fishermen of the South Coast are in complete crisis.

Image: ‘High-efficiency’ super trawlers endanger marine health and livelihoods, campaign activists say.

“We’ve been told time and time again that we don’t have enough fish to catch.

“They mostly blame fly shooters who swept the area very quickly and catches fish.

“The local ships find that there is nothing left. They can’t compete with these types of ships.”

In recent years there has been a sharp increase in fly fishing in southern and eastern coastal waters.

About 75 boats are licensed to use this method in the area. Most are Dutch or French, but some are British flags.

Greenpeace and coastal fisheries representatives are calling for a ban on filming of flies in the Strait and south of the North Sea.

They also want to ban supertrawlers and boats towing hauling gear along the seabed in marine sanctuaries more than 12 miles offshore.

Eastbourne’s third-generation fisherman, Graham Doswell, said:

“It is getting more and more difficult.

“I think it will be difficult for everyone to make a living unless really drastic action is taken.”

Michel Kaiser, professor of fisheries conservation at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, agrees with the impact industrial fishing has on traditional boating, but no matter which trolling method you use, how many fish can be caught in an area. You said you have a quota on whether you can.

“It’s a matter of equity,” he told Sky News.

Image: A ‘fly shooter’ trawler is legally permitted to operate but has been accused of depleting catches.

“If you’re a small boat fishing in a small port, you want to go out every month and spread the fish you catch for a year, whereas this boat removes all incoming catch in one month as much as possible for one year. It leaves a hole in the number of fish.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said all ships operating in UK waters must comply with regulations, including those on sustainability.

“We have heard the concerns raised about fishing pressure in the English Channel and we want to work with industry to address this issue,” they said.

“We have already stopped pulse trawling of EU and UK registered vessels in UK waters and are now leaving the EU. The Marine Management Organization is discussing additional safeguards for marine protected areas.”

