Daniil Medvedev defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime in US Open semi-finals to reach Grand Slam third final





NEW YORK – Daniil Medvedev was one point away from being tied at one set apiece in his US Open semi-final against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

No.2 seed Medvedev got out of this predicament, beat an error-prone Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday and is now heading to his third Grand Slam final.

“A weird game, a bit, in the second set, where I think everyone felt like it was going to be a set, and you never know where the game is going to go,” said Medvedev, who shot from the rear 5. -2 in the second. “Managed to save the setpoints. He missed a end; I made a good point. And the game turned out completely.”

All in all, this match was an opening act in front of the headliner: No.1 Novak Djokovic against No.4 Alexander Zverev in the second semi-final on Friday night.

It, Medvedev told the crowd, was “a great game, so I advise everyone to see it.” He planned to watch it himself after delivering dinner.

Djokovic started the day 26-0 at major tournaments in 2021, with titles at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, and his goal of becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete a one-calendar year Grand Slam. Laver was seated in the President’s stand at Arthur Ashe Stadium for Friday’s games.

Medvedev, a 25-year-old Russian, was the finalist for Djokovic at Melbourne Park in February and Rafael Nadal at Flushing Meadows in 2019. It was Medvedev’s third consecutive trip to the US Open semifinals.

“I don’t think I played my best today,” said Medvedev, who has lost just one set so far in six games in the past two weeks, “but I’m really happy to be in the final. “

12th seed Auger-Aliassime is a 21-year-old Canadian who is coached by Nadal’s uncle Toni. He was taking part in a major semi-final for the first time.

Maybe the novelty of it all affected him. Surely, Medvedev’s play did too.

Auger-Aliassime finished with 39 unforced errors – including 10 double faults, three in the opening game alone – and only 17 winners.

Compare that to Medvedev’s numbers, compiled via background pitch coverage and slick shots: 37 winners, 25 unforced errors.

Auger-Aliassime finally got a break point in over an hour, and a double fault from Medvedev gave it a 4-2 lead, which quickly became 5-2. But when Auger-Aliassime served for that set at 5-3, he couldn’t cross the line even after increasing by 30-amour and 40-30.

“The only thing I was thinking of, ‘Don’t make an ace on the line, please, and I’ll get you to play,’ Medvedev said afterwards.

On two occasions he was close to taking the set. Twice that didn’t happen, most disconcerting when he missed what should have been a routine forehand volley, slapping him into the net.

A bad setback eventually gave this game, and then more mistakes – a double fault among them – contributed to Auger-Aliassime breaking for love to hang out 6-5.

Medvedev was then keen to cap a five-game streak and take a two-set lead. The match was an hour and a half old and was essentially over.

Medvedev and Zverev are both on the hunt for a first Grand Slam title. Djokovic, meanwhile, is trying to win a 21st overall title in the sport’s four most important tournaments, which would shatter the mark of men’s career he shares with Nadal and Roger Federer.

Zverev started a 16-game winning streak on Friday, including a victory over Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics on July 30 en route to the gold medal. It was a best of three sets match; in New York, the format is the best of five for men.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/32184180/daniil-medvedev-beats-felix-auger-aliassime-us-open-semis-reach-third-grand-slam-final The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos